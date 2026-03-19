Endrick explains why it’s harder to play for Real Madrid than Lyon: ‘It’s not the same’

Real Madrid made a major investment when it agreed to pay $60 million for Endrick in a deal that became official in 2024. After a promising start, the Spanish club sent him on loan to Lyon so he could get more minutes.

Endrick explained the challenge of playing for Real Madrid in an interview with Winwin: “The sequence of matches is very important. It’s not the same to play 90 or 60 minutes as 30 or 15. It lets you take more risks and lowers the pressure of making mistakes. They always bring in young talent and fans want to see them right away, but sometimes that is not possible.”

Lyon were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday in a surprising result against Celta. Even so, Endrick has been important to the team, including scoring a late goal in the first leg in Spain.

Endrick on his potential Real Madrid future

Signing a player like him from Palmeiras showed how much potential Real Madrid saw in him. That became even clearer when they loaned him to Lyon last December instead of selling him to several interested clubs.

Endrick left Real Madrid last December (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The Brazilian has been a key player for manager Paulo Fonseca, with his movement across different positions in the lineup. He has scored six goals in 13 matches for his new club.

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That suggests he may have a role when he returns to Real Madrid next season, but he is not thinking about that yet: “I haven’t talked to Álvaro Arbeloa. I’m focused on Lyon. I’m going to cheer for Real Madrid in the Champions League, but I’m committed to this club.”

Endrick’s chances with Brazil

Competition for a place in Brazil’s squad is fierce. High-profile names like Neymar may not even make the cut, while Raphinha and Vinicius appear to be locks. Even so, the forward trusts that his former manager Carlo Ancelotti will call him.

Endrick said about the Italian coach: “I learned a lot with him at Real Madrid. I scored in every competition we played. His job now is different, there is no day-to-day conversation, but I’m sure we can do something good. We can’t think about anything other than the title.”

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