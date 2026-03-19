Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Endrick explains why it’s harder to play for Real Madrid than Lyon: ‘It’s not the same’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Endrick was loaned by Real Madrid
© Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesEndrick was loaned by Real Madrid

Real Madrid made a major investment when it agreed to pay $60 million for Endrick in a deal that became official in 2024. After a promising start, the Spanish club sent him on loan to Lyon so he could get more minutes.

Endrick explained the challenge of playing for Real Madrid in an interview with Winwin: “The sequence of matches is very important. It’s not the same to play 90 or 60 minutes as 30 or 15. It lets you take more risks and lowers the pressure of making mistakes. They always bring in young talent and fans want to see them right away, but sometimes that is not possible.”

Lyon were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday in a surprising result against Celta. Even so, Endrick has been important to the team, including scoring a late goal in the first leg in Spain.

Endrick on his potential Real Madrid future

Signing a player like him from Palmeiras showed how much potential Real Madrid saw in him. That became even clearer when they loaned him to Lyon last December instead of selling him to several interested clubs.

Endrick left Real Madrid last December (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Endrick left Real Madrid last December (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The Brazilian has been a key player for manager Paulo Fonseca, with his movement across different positions in the lineup. He has scored six goals in 13 matches for his new club.

Advertisement
Harry Kane warns Real Madrid ahead of Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich

see also

Harry Kane warns Real Madrid ahead of Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich

That suggests he may have a role when he returns to Real Madrid next season, but he is not thinking about that yet: I haven’t talked to Álvaro Arbeloa. I’m focused on Lyon. I’m going to cheer for Real Madrid in the Champions League, but I’m committed to this club.”

Endrick’s chances with Brazil

Competition for a place in Brazil’s squad is fierce. High-profile names like Neymar may not even make the cut, while Raphinha and Vinicius appear to be locks. Even so, the forward trusts that his former manager Carlo Ancelotti will call him.

Endrick said about the Italian coach: “I learned a lot with him at Real Madrid. I scored in every competition we played. His job now is different, there is no day-to-day conversation, but I’m sure we can do something good. We can’t think about anything other than the title.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
UEFA to discuss VAR changes with Premier League and other top European leagues amid overuse fears

UEFA to discuss VAR changes with Premier League and other top European leagues amid overuse fears

VAR usage has become a growing concern for UEFA, something that will be addressed in a meeting with representatives from the Premier League and other major competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo sparks global spotlight on Almeria as La Liga president Javier Tebas hails CR7’s transformative effect

Cristiano Ronaldo sparks global spotlight on Almeria as La Liga president Javier Tebas hails CR7’s transformative effect

La Liga president Javier Tebas has praised the strategic effect of CR7’s involvement, highlighting the wider impact of his global influence.

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Barcelona receive Sevilla in a Matchday 28 clash during the 2025/26 La Liga campaign. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV or via streaming platforms.

Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

After Carlo Ancelotti excluded him from the March list, Raphinha backed Neymar to be part of Brazil's squad in the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo