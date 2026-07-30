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Lionel Messi’s 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports faces backlash following 2026 World Cup final

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi‘s Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, won back on June 3, 2026, has become an unexpected source of controversy in Spain following the 2026 World Cup final.

According to reports from outlets like La Razón, more than 30 separate campaigns have popped up online calling for the foundation to reconsider or revoke the honor before its official ceremony in October.

It’s worth being clear from the outset: none of this is official. These are online petitions, not a formal review process, and as of now, the Fundación Princesa de Asturias haven’t issued any statement responding to the campaigns. Still, the scale is notable — one of the more prominent petitions has already surpassed 1,500 signatures in just over a week, and the sheer number of separate campaigns circulating suggests this isn’t a fringe complaint.

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The 2026 World Cup final involved

The grievances cited in these petitions center on specific moments from the final and its aftermath: Messi appearing to push for a red card against Marc Cucurella and showing little concern after accidentally striking Mikel Merino in the head with the ball.

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There is also broader frustration tied to the flag controversy that arose during Argentina’s semifinal win over England involving the Falklands Islands. Petitioners argue these episodes run counter to the values of respect and fair play the award is meant to recognize.

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Messi joins a short list of honorees

Messi’s award makes him the only individual footballer to win the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports on his own, joining Iker Casillas and Xavi Hernandez as the only other footballers to be recognized, though the two Spaniards received the honor jointly in 2012 rather than individually.

Football has also been recognized at the national team level twice before: Spain’s national side won the award in 2010 following their first World Cup title, and Brazil’s national team took the honor in 2002 after securing a record fifth World Cup crown.

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