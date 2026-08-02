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Inter Miami coach Hoyos explains decision behind Lionel Messi’s quick MLS return after World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF against the Columbus Crew.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF against the Columbus Crew.

Lionel Messi has officially returned to the pitch for Inter Miami following Argentina’s run to the 2026 World Cup final. Less than two weeks after squaring off against Spain, head coach Guillermo Hoyos shed light on the driving forces behind the superstar’s MLS rapid turn-around.

Following the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, Messi took a brief vacation before reporting back to Inter Miami’s Fort Lauderdale training facility on Wednesday. With only a couple of team sessions under his belt, the legendary forward suited up to aid the Herons in their ongoing quest for MLS hardware.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, Inter Miami hosted the Columbus Crew. Rather than watching from a luxury box as originally expected, Messi was named to the matchday squad as a substitute. The captain entered in the 53rd minute and made an immediate impact, firing four shots (one on target), though the Herons ultimately settled for a 2-2 draw after Columbus midfielder Brais Mendez scored an 84th-minute equalizer.

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In his postgame press conference, Hoyos praised the dedication of his squad, singling out international stars Messi and Rodrigo De Paul: “I want to thank all the players for the effort they put in. I especially want to thank Leo and Rodri for traveling and showing up so soon after the World Cup. That was very important. This is a difficult, competitive league. We were winning in the 86th minute and wanted three points, but ended up with one. The game escaped us in the final minutes.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against the Columbus Crew.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against the Columbus Crew.

Hoyos on what drove Messi’s accelerated return

Despite turning 39 during the 2026 World Cup, Messi defied expectations by making his return to competitive play in less than a fortnight. Instead of waiting for the club’s upcoming Leagues Cup debut, the Argentine legend insisted on getting match minutes under his belt against Columbus.

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When asked how Messi managed to stay fit and return so quickly, Hoyos offered a simple explanation: “Love for the game. The feeling towards a team as well. He is a football player, and when we are football players, we never leave football behind. Today I am a manager, but I will never stop being a football player. It is a very strong feeling.

Hoyos’ sentiment aligns with Messi’s actions during his abbreviated time off. While resting in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, the star was spotted supporting Leones FC (the fourth-division club presided over by his brother, Matias) proving that even during his downtime, soccer remains front and center.

Inter Miami now shifts its focus to the 2026 Leagues Cup, opening tournament play against Mexican side Atletico San Luis on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Nu Stadium. Following his cameo against the Crew, Messi’s participation is all but guaranteed.

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