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Coach Hansi Flick ‘will miss’ Marcus Rashford after failed return to Barcelona

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Head coach Hansi Flick and Marcus Rashford of Barcelona.
© Alex Livesey & Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesHead coach Hansi Flick and Marcus Rashford of Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford emerged as one of FC Barcelona‘s most impactful contributors during the 2025-26 season, delivering clutch performances despite not holding down a guaranteed spot in the starting XI. However, the English winger will not be returning to the Catalan club, prompting head coach Hansi Flick to admit he “will miss” having Rashford in the squad.

Barcelona originally acquired Rashford on a one-year loan deal in the summer of 2025, complete with a purchase option to make the transfer permanent. Ultimately, the Blaugrana front office elected not to trigger the buyout clause, leading Rashford to publish a heartfelt farewell message to supporters across his social media channels.

Speaking at a press conference following a preseason friendly against Birmingham City, Flick addressed the decision to move on from Rashford: “What I can say about Marcus is that I appreciated a lot to work with him. Sometimes, you don’t know what happens with players who are on loan, and our situation is not easy for that.”

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Rashford tallied 14 goals and 11 assists across 49 appearances in Spain, missing just eight matches due to injury or rotation while earning Flick’s deep respect. “But I appreciate working with him. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic person. The team miss him, I will miss him, but it is life,” the German boss stated.

Flick also reflected on how new arrival Anthony Gordon will fill the void left by Rashford’s departure: “This is what we have to accept. And in the end, Anthony Gordon comes and from the first call with him when I spoke with him, he is on fire with Barca and I’m really happy that he’s on our team.

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Back in June, Barcelona explored negotiating a reduced fee below the original €30 million ($35 million USD) purchase option or securing a second loan stint. However, permanent additions of both Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi during the current transfer window definitively closed the door on Rashford’s potential return.

Who will replace Rashford at Barcelona?

Rashford featured primarily on the left wing for Barcelona (logging 37 appearances at the position), echoing his familiar role throughout his professional career. However, he also showcased valuable tactical flexibility, making seven appearances as a central striker and five on the right wing, highlighted by a stunning free-kick goal against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Currently, Barcelona’s roster lacks a single utility forward capable of plugging into every attacking spot as a game-changing wildcard. That said, as the squad is currently constructed, Flick possesses plenty of elite individual options to cover every attacking role without needing a single jack-of-all-trades player.

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Lamine Yamal remains Flick’s unquestioned starter on the right flank with Roony Bardghji serving as primary backup, while Raphinha and newly acquired Anthony Gordon will battle for starting minutes on the left wing. Raphinha can also slide inside as an attacking midfielder, a spot likely shared by Dani Olmo and Karim Adeyemi, while Ferran Torres gives Flick additional flexibility both out wide and through the center, but with Robert Lewandowski’s departure, he’s expected to be the striker.

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