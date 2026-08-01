Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr takeover plans receive huge boost ahead of expected PIF sale as major names join project

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s long-term future at Al-Nassr could extend far beyond his playing career after fresh developments emerged regarding the club’s ownership. With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) expected to reduce its controlling stake, a major investment project has gained momentum, potentially reshaping the future of one of the Saudi Pro League‘s biggest clubs. While several influential figures are now involved, the full details of the consortium only became clear after significant progress was made behind the scenes.

The latest developments arrive during a period of financial uncertainty for Al-Nassr, with the club facing mounting debts and restrictions on spending despite being home to one of soccer’s biggest stars. As a result, the expected ownership transition has become one of the most closely watched stories in Saudi soccer.

According to reports from Aawsat, Asharq and Okaz Sports, multiple investment groups have been preparing bids to acquire a 70% stake in Al-Nassr once PIF formally begins the sale process, which is expected to start in early 2027.

The biggest breakthrough came after competing groups reportedly agreed to merge their projects into a single proposal. Rather than continuing with rival bids, the parties decided to work together in an effort to strengthen their chances of completing the acquisition and providing greater stability for the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

A private meeting in London reportedly brought together representatives from the leading consortiums, resulting in an agreement to unite under one investment fund. A representative acting on behalf of Cristiano Ronaldo also attended the discussions.

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Ronaldo joins high-profile consortium

The identities behind the project have now emerged, revealing a group featuring several prominent business and soccer figures.

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, the consortium reportedly includes former Al-Nassr president Ibrahim Al-Muhaidib, Almería owner Mohammed Al-Khuraiji, Saudi businessman Sharaf Al-Hariri, and RedBird Capital Partners, represented by CEO Gerry Cardinale. The unified project also involves Prince Saud bin Hussam following the agreement to merge the competing investment groups.

Gerry Cardinale of AC Milan looks on

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If the acquisition succeeds, Ibrahim Al-Muhaidib is expected to return to a leadership role at the club, while the investment group would oversee Al-Nassr’s next phase following the anticipated reduction of PIF’s ownership. The move represents one of the strongest ownership bids yet assembled in Saudi soccer and reflects the growing commercial value surrounding Al-Nassr since Ronaldo’s arrival.

PIF prepares for another major club sale

The ownership developments come after reports that Al-Nassr’s debts have surpassed $213 million, prompting PIF to introduce tighter financial oversight.

According to multiple reports, the club has been unable to register new signings unless incoming transfers are fully financed through sponsorship income or independently generated commercial revenue. Financial, legal and commercial advisors have also reportedly been appointed to monitor spending and identify new revenue streams.

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PIF and Kingdom Holding Company’s representatives arrange deal over Al Hilal.

Should the proposed transaction proceed, Al-Nassr would become the second major Saudi club to undergo this ownership transition, following Al-Hilal. Earlier, PIF reduced its controlling position in Al-Hilal, with Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Company acquiring 70% ownership, while the remaining stake stayed with the sovereign wealth fund.

The same ownership structure is now expected for its city rival, with 70% transferring to the successful investor and PIF retaining the remaining 30%.

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