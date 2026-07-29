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Cristiano Ronaldo sets new soccer earnings record thanks to Al-Nassr contract in Saudi Pro League

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to reshape modern soccer, both on and off the pitch, with his move to Saudi Arabia proving to be one of the most influential transfers in the sport’s history. While his arrival transformed the landscape of the Saudi Pro League and elevated the profile of his club around the world, it has also helped him achieve another remarkable financial milestone that further cements his status as one of soccer’s greatest icons.

Since making the switch in late 2022, Ronaldo has become the face of Saudi soccer, helping the club attract worldwide attention while inspiring a wave of elite talent to follow. His impact stretches far beyond goals and trophies, influencing broadcasting, sponsorship, attendance and global interest in the competition.

When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr, many viewed the transfer as the final chapter of an extraordinary playing career. Instead, it became the beginning of an entirely new era for soccer in Saudi Arabia.

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His arrival immediately accelerated the country’s Vision 2030 sporting ambitions, turning the Saudi Pro League from a largely regional competition into one followed by supporters across the globe. The Portuguese superstar quickly became the league’s biggest attraction, encouraging several world-class players to make similar moves.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

Among the stars who followed Ronaldo into Saudi Arabia were Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante and Sadio Mane, further strengthening the league’s reputation. Their arrivals helped validate the ambitious project that Ronaldo himself has often spoken about, with the veteran forward previously expressing his belief that the competition could eventually become one of the world’s strongest.

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New earnings record emerges

Beyond his influence on soccer itself, Ronaldo has now reportedly become the highest-paid player in history through his Al-Nassr contract, setting a new benchmark for player earnings. According to multiple reports, the Portuguese legend has earned approximately $730 million in wages and performance bonuses during his first three and a half years with Al-Nassr.

The figure comes from a combination of guaranteed salary, goal bonuses, assist incentives, and rewards linked to individual and team success. The reported breakdown includes:

Income SourceReported Earnings
Base Salary$695 million
Goal Bonuses$13 million
Assist Bonuses$1.2 million
Saudi Pro League Golden Boot Bonuses (2)$10 million
Saudi Pro League Title Bonus$10 million
Total Reported Earnings$729.2 million (≈ $730 million)
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Together, those incentives have created what many describe as the most lucrative contract ever awarded to a soccer player.

Extraordinary contract keeps growing

The financial package became even more valuable after Ronaldo signed a two-year contract extension in June 2025, keeping him at Al-Nassr until 2027. Reports indicate the agreement is worth well over $235 million per season, while also including commercial rights, signing bonuses, luxury travel arrangements and extensive support staff.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

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Several outlets have also reported that the deal includes a 15% ownership stake in Al-Nassr, although details surrounding that aspect have varied between sources. Those extraordinary terms underline how valuable Ronaldo has become to both the club and Saudi soccer as a whole.

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