Hansi Flick faces backlash after Barcelona’s preseason friendly vs. Preston North End is called off due to player shortage

Hansi Flick is back at the helm for FC Barcelona‘s preseason following a recent contract extension with the Spanish giant. However, the German manager’s preparations in England hit an unexpected snag when a scheduled friendly against Preston North End was abruptly canceled due to a player shortage on the opposition’s side.

During their camp in the British Isles, Barcelona planned two exhibition matches, starting with Friday’s fixture against Birmingham City and concluding with a Monday matchup against Preston North End. While the opener resulted in a 2-2 draw (followed by a 3-2 loss in a penalty shootout), Monday’s game against the Lilywhites was officially scrapped.

Preston North End, originally set to face Barcelona on Monday, Aug. 3, contacted the Spanish club to disclose that they lacked enough fit first-team players to fulfill the fixture. The Championship side is slated to open its competitive campaign Saturday in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town, prompting the coaching staff to protect their remaining senior squad from potential injuries.

Preston proposed playing the exhibition using their U-21 roster instead. As reported by Spanish outlet Diario Sport, Barcelona rejected the alternative, opting to replace the match with a standard training session and ultimately pulling the plug on the contest.

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The matchup at St. George’s Park was scheduled to be Barcelona’s third preseason test and their final fixture in England. Under the circumstances, Flick will accelerate the team’s return to Spain to continue preparations while awaiting the arrival of several key international stars, most notably Spain’s World Cup winners.

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What’s next on Barcelona’s preseason schedule?

Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi, and Wojciech Szczesny headline the prominent veterans who traveled to England for the training camp rather than taking extended time off. Meanwhile, the club’s World Cup participants are expected to rejoin Flick’s squad once the team arrives back in Catalonia ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Upon returning to Spain, Barcelona’s next test comes Friday, Aug. 8, in a triangular tournament against Udinese and Nottingham Forest. Marking the inaugural Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup in Udine, Italy, the Spanish, Italian, and English sides will face off on the same day in condensed 45-minute matches.

Barcelona will then cap off its exhibition calendar with the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy on Aug. 19 at Spotify Camp Nou against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly. With five tune-up matches instead of the six originally planned, Flick’s squad will kick off its 2026-27 La Liga campaign on Sunday, August 23, traveling to face Elche for their league opener.

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