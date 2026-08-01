Lionel Messi’s status becomes clear before Inter Miami’s crucial MLS showdown vs Columbus Crew

All eyes are locked on Lionel Messi as Inter Miami gears up for a high-stakes MLS heavyweight clash against the Columbus Crew. With the squad fighting for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Argentine icon’s potential return to the pitch has completely taken over the pre-match hype. Dive in to see if the legendary playmaker is finally ready to lace up his boots for one of the biggest showdowns of the weekend.

Inter Miami enters the contest in excellent form after winning six consecutive league matches, while Columbus Crew arrives hoping to pull off an upset and revive its playoff ambitions. The encounter also comes just days before the Leagues Cup begins, making every selection decision even more significant for both clubs.

The Herons have shown impressive resilience despite missing their biggest star since the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. The club currently sits second in the Eastern Conference with 37 points, just two behind conference leader Nashville, after collecting victories over opponents including CF Montréal.

Luis Suarez has led the attack during Messi’s absence, scoring six goals across the club’s last three MLS matches, including the winner against Montreal. New signing Casemiro also made his debut in that victory and is expected to play his first home match against Columbus Crew. The winning streak has given head coach Guillermo Hoyos the luxury of managing Messi’s return carefully rather than rushing him back into action.

Is Messi available for selection?

After days of speculation, Lionel Messi is available for Inter Miami’s match against Columbus Crew after returning to full training following his post-World Cup break. However, uncertainty remains over whether the Argentine captain will start the match or make his return from the bench.

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The World Cup final only recently concluded, and Messi had been enjoying an optional recovery period before reporting back to the club. FIFA and FIFPRO guidelines recommend players receive time off following major international tournaments, although the rest period is not compulsory.

Speaking ahead of the match, Hoyos confirmed that discussions were still taking place regarding the forward’s role. “[Messi] got here a little bit ago so we haven’t had a chance yet to properly talk about it. But we’re happy (he and De Paul) are back.”

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The coach later added: “We are talking in that regard. He just arrived recently, so we still haven’t had the chance to really talk things through, but we are very happy that he has returned.” Those comments suggest the coaching staff will make a final decision closer to kickoff after evaluating the veteran’s physical condition.

Why Inter Miami is being cautious

The timing of Messi’s return is particularly delicate because Inter Miami faces several crucial fixtures over the coming weeks, including MLS matches against Nashville, Philadelphia Union, Toronto, and Montreal, alongside the Leagues Cup campaign. Reports indicate the medical and coaching staff prefer to prioritize the long-term fitness of their biggest stars rather than rushing them back immediately after the World Cup.

Lionel Messi #10 and Rodrigo de Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF.

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Should Hoyos decide against giving Messi heavy minutes against Columbus Crew, the Argentine could instead be preserved for Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup opener against Atlético de San Luis next week. That cautious approach reflects the importance of keeping Messi fresh for the decisive stretch of the season.