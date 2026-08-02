Report: Inter Miami revive Kevin De Bruyne pursuit to pair him with Lionel Messi amid MLS competition

Lionel Messi received a massive boost during the 2026 summer transfer window when Brazilian powerhouse Casemiro signed on to anchor Inter Miami‘s midfield. Now, a marquee target has resurfaced, with reports indicating the South Florida franchise wants to pair Kevin De Bruyne alongside Messi despite growing competition across Major League Soccer.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, De Bruyne could be granted an exit route from Napoli during the current transfer window. Following a Scudetto-winning campaign in his debut season, the 2025-26 stretch proved challenging for the Belgian playmaker, who missed significant time between late October and late February due to a leg flexor injury.

A transfer during the current window represents Napoli’s cleanest path to securing a return on investment for De Bruyne, whose deal with the Italian side runs through June 2027. Under those terms, Mundo Deportivo reports that Inter Miami remains eager to pair the midfield maestro with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo De Paul.

Back in June 2025, both Inter Miami and expansion side San Diego FC submitted inquiries regarding a potential move to MLS, a destination that remains attractive to the player. While De Bruyne chose to remain in Europe at the time, the 35-year-old coming off his final World Cup run in 2026 is increasingly open to a North American transition.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium applauds fans after the elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

Inter Miami faces domestic competition for De Bruyne

Sharing the pitch with Messi has emerged as Inter Miami’s ultimate recruitment tool, appealing to former Barcelona teammates like Suarez, international colleagues like De Paul, and former rivals like Sergio Reguilón and Casemiro. However, with all Designated Player spots currently occupied and General Allocation Money (GAM) capped, rival clubs are positioning themselves to swoop in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami coach Hoyos explains decision behind Lionel Messi’s quick MLS return after World Cup

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Chicago Fire and San Diego FC are actively monitoring De Bruyne’s availability. Chicago holds an open Designated Player slot following the departure of leading scorer Hugo Cuypers, while San Diego could open a slot through a potential departure of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, giving both clubs a roster flexibility advantage over Miami.

Inter Miami holds crucial regulatory edge

Speculation surrounding De Bruyne intensified following reports from The Athletic that MLS owners are pushing for roster rule modifications, specifically moving toward a more flexible salary structure. While structural rule changes won’t offer immediate relief, the Herons still possess a major leverage point over their domestic rivals.

Inter Miami currently controls De Bruyne’s MLS Discovery Rights, positioning the club to lead any negotiations should the Belgian decide to make the move stateside. Miami filed for those rights following his departure from Manchester City, meaning both Chicago and San Diego would have to trade for those rights with South Florida before making a formal contract offer to the player.

Advertisement