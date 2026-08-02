Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Report: Inter Miami revive Kevin De Bruyne pursuit to pair him with Lionel Messi amid MLS competition

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Kevin De Bruyne of Napoli SSC and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF.
© Emmanuele Ciancaglini & Rich Storry/Getty ImagesKevin De Bruyne of Napoli SSC and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi received a massive boost during the 2026 summer transfer window when Brazilian powerhouse Casemiro signed on to anchor Inter Miami‘s midfield. Now, a marquee target has resurfaced, with reports indicating the South Florida franchise wants to pair Kevin De Bruyne alongside Messi despite growing competition across Major League Soccer.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, De Bruyne could be granted an exit route from Napoli during the current transfer window. Following a Scudetto-winning campaign in his debut season, the 2025-26 stretch proved challenging for the Belgian playmaker, who missed significant time between late October and late February due to a leg flexor injury.

A transfer during the current window represents Napoli’s cleanest path to securing a return on investment for De Bruyne, whose deal with the Italian side runs through June 2027. Under those terms, Mundo Deportivo reports that Inter Miami remains eager to pair the midfield maestro with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo De Paul.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Back in June 2025, both Inter Miami and expansion side San Diego FC submitted inquiries regarding a potential move to MLS, a destination that remains attractive to the player. While De Bruyne chose to remain in Europe at the time, the 35-year-old coming off his final World Cup run in 2026 is increasingly open to a North American transition.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium applauds fans after the elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium applauds fans after the elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

Inter Miami faces domestic competition for De Bruyne

Sharing the pitch with Messi has emerged as Inter Miami’s ultimate recruitment tool, appealing to former Barcelona teammates like Suarez, international colleagues like De Paul, and former rivals like Sergio Reguilón and Casemiro. However, with all Designated Player spots currently occupied and General Allocation Money (GAM) capped, rival clubs are positioning themselves to swoop in.

Advertisement
Inter Miami coach Hoyos explains decision behind Lionel Messi’s quick MLS return after World Cup

see also

Inter Miami coach Hoyos explains decision behind Lionel Messi’s quick MLS return after World Cup

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Chicago Fire and San Diego FC are actively monitoring De Bruyne’s availability. Chicago holds an open Designated Player slot following the departure of leading scorer Hugo Cuypers, while San Diego could open a slot through a potential departure of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, giving both clubs a roster flexibility advantage over Miami.

Inter Miami holds crucial regulatory edge

Speculation surrounding De Bruyne intensified following reports from The Athletic that MLS owners are pushing for roster rule modifications, specifically moving toward a more flexible salary structure. While structural rule changes won’t offer immediate relief, the Herons still possess a major leverage point over their domestic rivals.

Inter Miami currently controls De Bruyne’s MLS Discovery Rights, positioning the club to lead any negotiations should the Belgian decide to make the move stateside. Miami filed for those rights following his departure from Manchester City, meaning both Chicago and San Diego would have to trade for those rights with South Florida before making a formal contract offer to the player.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Kevin De Bruyne starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Kevin De Bruyne starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Kevin De Bruyne turned into one of the main absences in Belgium's clash against the USMNT for the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Is Kevin De Bruyne playing? Belgium vs Iran confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Is Kevin De Bruyne playing? Belgium vs Iran confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Is Kevin De Bruyne starting today? Check out the confirmed official lineups for Belgium vs Iran in this crucial 2026 World Cup Group G clash.

Belgium 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Belgium 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Full preview of Belgium for the 2026 World Cup, including squad breakdown, key players, and tactical analysis of their chances.

Beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: 9 icons playing their last World Cup in 2026

Beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: 9 icons playing their last World Cup in 2026

While the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, there are several other icons who will also be playing in their final World Cup in 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo