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How to watch Toluca vs LAFC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Marcel Ruiz of Toluca
© Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty ImagesMarcel Ruiz of Toluca
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toluca vs LAFC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Toluca vs LAFC
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT • Tuesday, February 3, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1, TUDN, UniMás and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With only a one-goal margin separating the sides, everything remains on the line as the series heads to Mexico for the decisive second leg. Toluca will look to capitalize on their home-field advantage and the energy of their supporters as they aim to overturn the deficit and keep their hopes alive.

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In the opening matchup, Los Angeles FC showed resilience and efficiency, securing a hard-fought 2-1 win that gives them a slight edge but far from breathing room. With the aggregate score still within reach for either side, expect a high-intensity battle where every moment could prove decisive.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Toluca vs LAFC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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