Marcus Rashford bids farewell message to Barcelona amid Cristiano Ronaldo’ Al Nassr reports

Marcus Rashford served as one of FC Barcelona‘s most valuable wildcard options during the 2025-26 season, but the English winger won’t be returning to the Spanish club. As rumors swirl linking him to a potential Saudi Pro League reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, Rashford shared an emotional farewell message with Blaugrana supporters.

After finding himself on the outside looking in under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, Rashford emerged as a prime bargain on the transfer market. Barcelona jumped at the opportunity, securing the winger on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy. During his stay in Spain, Rashford rediscovered his form, worked his way back into the England national team picture, and delivered a strong statistical campaign, though Barcelona ultimately decided against triggering his permanent transfer.

With his return to the Camp Nou officially off the table, Rashford took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to the fans: “I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience. I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me.“

Accompanied by a pair of photos, one showcasing his shirt and another on the pitch, the winger closed his post by wishing the club well moving forward. “I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead. Visca el Barça,” he wrote.

Marcus Rashford’s Instagram post. (@marcusrashford/Instagram)

According to ESPN, Barcelona held a €30 million ($35 million USD) purchase option for Rashford that expired on June 15. However, after the Catalan club invested heavily to land Anthony Gordon for €70 million plus €10 million in add-ons alongside Karim Adeyemi, a permanent move for Rashford became financially unfeasible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr absence and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami comeback reveal one key difference in post-2026 World Cup return

Rashford leaves Barcelona, the third club of his professional career following stints at Manchester United and Aston Villa, after making 49 appearances, tallying 14 goals and 14 assists. During his single year in Spain, he lifted two trophies, capturing the Spanish Super Cup and a La Liga crown, marking the first domestic league title of his career.

Could Rashford join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr?

Even with Michael Carrick now at the helm at Old Trafford, Rashford hasn’t completely closed the door on a permanent departure from Manchester United. Speculation briefly hinted at a potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has previously lured high-profile European talent to Saudi Arabia. Recent reports from transfer insider Pedro Almeida claimed Al Nassr was preparing a formal bid for the English star.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quickly squashed those rumors, reporting that Rashford has no intention of leaving Manchester United for Al-Nassr, even if the Saudi club submits an official proposal. Romano revealed that a move to non-European leagues is simply not part of the forward’s short-term plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, Rashford’s primary goal is to remain in Europe’s spotlight to safeguard his spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. While remaining at Manchester United remains a distinct possibility, he will reportedly only consider a departure if a top-tier European contender comes calling.