Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami linked with 2026 World Cup free agent Juan Fernando Quintero

Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami have emerged as one of the clubs monitoring Juan Fernando Quintero’s situation after Colombia’s 2026 World Cup playmaker became a free agent following his exit from River Plate.

According to Diario AS Colombia, the Herons are among the options being considered for the 33-year-old, though there’s no confirmation yet of direct talks between the two parties.

If it materializes, the move would put Quintero in a locker room already stacked with Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez, Sergio Reguilón and new arrival Casemiro.

Quintero’s departure from River came after a turbulent final stretch of his third spell at the club, marked by open friction with head coach Eduardo Coudet. The midfielder didn’t hide his frustration before the split.

Juan Quintero #20 of Colombia during the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

“I’m not a priority for Coudet. As a person, I have the utmost respect for him, but footballing-wise we think differently. I didn’t get much continuity under him; I played five minutes in the final,” Quintero told ESPN’s Equipo F.

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see also Juan Cuadrado confirms interest from MLS: Could he join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami?

Both sides ultimately agreed to terminate his contract following Colombia’s run at the 2026 World Cup, where the Tricolor were eliminated in the round of 16 on penalties to Switzerland in Vancouver.

What could Quintero bring to Miami

Quintero’s arrival would make sense from a pure squad-management standpoint. Inter Miami are juggling three competitions simultaneously this season: the MLS regular season, the Leagues Cup, and the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they enter directly in the Round of 16 after clinching their first-ever MLS Cup title last year.

With that packed calendar and Messi, De Paul and others needing careful rotation after their World Cup runs, adding a proven creative midfielder like Quintero would give Hoyos real depth to manage fixture congestion without leaning too heavily on his older stars.

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