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‘It’s a scandal’: LAFC coach Marc Dos Santos slams MLS over scheduling decisions

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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LAFC star Son Heung-min and coach Marc Dos Santos.
© Harry How/Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesLAFC star Son Heung-min and coach Marc Dos Santos.

Major League Soccer found itself in the spotlight this week following controversial comments from Marc Dos Santos. The Los Angeles FC head coach expressed frustration with certain decisions, arguing there is not enough support for league teams to succeed at the continental level.

The schedule is a scandal. It’s a scandal,” Dos Santos said this week, referring to LAFC’s domestic fixture list, which has put them in a difficult position while competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Those complaints stem from the congested schedule the California club is currently facing. They defeated Toluca 2-1 in the first leg of the tournament’s semifinals last Wednesday. Before playing the decisive match in Mexico next week, LAFC must now travel to face San Diego FC in MLS action this Saturday.

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“I don’t understand, who is the guy in the office that says, yeah, this is a good idea to have them play in San Diego. They don’t want us in the final? Like MLS has to help MLS teams,” the coach added.

LAFC coach Marc Dos Santos.

LAFC coach Marc Dos Santos.

In that context, Dos Santos even joked about his team’s upcoming league match: “Mikey Varas, head coach of San Diego. If you are listening. Mikey, don’t worry, there will be rotation because we have to give everyone rest and we have to be ready for Toluca.”

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Dos Santos compares MLS to other leagues

Marc Dos Santos’ request is for MLS to take into account the needs of clubs competing at the continental level and provide some flexibility when scheduling domestic matches—something that does happen in other leagues around the world.

I see it in South America when Palmeiras, Flamengo arrive in the quarterfinals, semifinal, they get help. They change the game. They put another in the schedule,” the coach explained. “PSG, many of their games in France have been moved.”

By contrast, Dos Santos pointed to LAFC’s packed schedule. “Saturday we have to go to San Diego and you have to go there to win. And then we have to go at home against Houston, then St. Louis, then Nashville,” he said. “We’ve been playing for 10 weeks, Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, and sometimes Saturday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Guys, who is the genius in the meeting that says, ‘I have a good idea’? I wanna meet that guy.

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What’s next for LAFC?

After visiting San Diego FC in MLS play this Saturday, LAFC will travel to Mexico next week for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals against Toluca, looking to defend their 2-1 advantage from the first meeting. They will then return to the United States to host Houston Dynamo on Sunday, May 10.

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In addition to LAFC, the other MLS club still alive in continental competition is Nashville SC. They are in the other semifinal against Tigres UANL. In the first leg at Geodis Park, the Mexican side earned a 1-0 win and will now defend that advantage at home next Tuesday.

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