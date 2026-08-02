Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr continue squad reshuffle as Brazilian Wesley reportedly leaves on loan again

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen less roster volatility at Al Nassr during the summer 2026 transfer window compared to previous years, as the club’s core foundation remains intact. Still, key roster maneuvers are underway, highlighted by young Brazilian winger Wesley departing the Saudi Pro League club on another season-long loan.

As reported by Saudi outlet Al-Riyadhiah, Al Nassr reached an agreement with Brazilian Serie A side Cruzeiro for a one-year loan deal for Wesley. Despite having no plans to feature him in the rotation, the Saudi club will absorb a portion of his salary throughout the loan spell.

The decision, backed by club executives, was also signed off by newly appointed head coach Ange Postecoglou. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager does not view Wesley as part of his tactical plans for the 2026-27 campaign, and with the player prioritizing regular minutes, another temporary exit proved mutually beneficial.

Wesley’s departure carries minimal roster impact, as he spent the previous campaign away on loan due to limited playing time. During the January 2026 winter window, La Liga side Real Sociedad acquired the Brazilian on loan, but the winger managed just five appearances (one start, four substitute entries) while remaining stuck on the bench as an unused sub in 15 fixtures.

Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid is challenged by Wesley of Real Sociedad.

Wesley stands as a costly gamble in the Cristiano Ronaldo era

Following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr prioritized aggressive investments in young, dynamic talent capable of creating service and bringing physical energy around the Portuguese icon. Wesley fit that archetype when he arrived in August 2024, but his tenure in Saudi Arabia fell well short of expectations.

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After paying Brazilian club Corinthians an estimated €18 million (around $20 million USD), Al Nassr saw Wesley tally just five goals and five assists across 40 appearances. The 21-year-old’s market value on Transfermarkt has plummeted to €4 million, and with a contract running through June 2028, he stands as one of the costliest missteps of the Ronaldo era as the front office seeks to recover a fraction of its initial investment.

Wesley departure clears foreign player slot for Samu Costa, additional roster moves

While Postecoglou intends to preserve the veteran core established by former manager Jorge Jesus (anchored by Ronaldo alongside Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman), Al Nassr remains active in the transfer market. Jhon Duran has officially departed, Wesley is finalizing his exit, and Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa is expected to join the squad next.

Clearing Duran, Wesley, and Marcelo Brozovic off the books frees up critical foreign-player slots under Saudi Pro League registration rules, clearing the runway for Costa to team up with his national team captain. Additionally, Al Nassr recently secured its Financial Compliance Certificate, granting the club formal clearance to register new signings after settling outstanding financial obligations.

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