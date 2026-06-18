How to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, June 18, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Switzerland enters this critical Group B match with a sense of urgency after a frustrating opening draw. Despite completely dominating Qatar with 26 shots and an expected goals (xG) figure of 3.2, a late own-goal forced them to settle for a 1-1 tie. The Swiss must now turn that statistical dominance into a decisive result to get their tournament campaign back on track.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive with quiet confidence, riding an eight-match unbeaten streak. They also secured a valuable point in their opener, drawing 1-1 with host nation Canada. With all four teams in the group level on one point, this clash is a high-stakes affair. A victory for either side would provide a massive advantage and a clear path toward the knockout stages.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament trajectories of these two nations are a study in contrasts. Switzerland, the pre-tournament group favorite, stumbled out of the gate despite underlying metrics suggesting a powerful performance. Their challenge is converting creative play into goals. Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina, considered an underdog, have proven their resilience and ability to grind out results, making them a difficult opponent to break down.

The tactical battle will likely pit Swiss possession against Bosnian defensive organization. Switzerland controlled 68% of the ball against Qatar and will expect to do the same here. Bosnia, however, is comfortable ceding possession and striking on the counter-attack, as they did against Canada. The key for Switzerland is clinical finishing from their front three, while Bosnia will look to exploit set-pieces and the physical presence of their forwards.

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Motivation is sky-high for both squads. After drawing their opening games, neither team can afford to drop points. Given the new tournament format where some third-placed teams advance, a win would all but guarantee a spot in the Round of 32. Expect both teams to push for the victory, creating an open and compelling contest.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, there is very little to separate these two European nations, as they have only met on one prior occasion. That single encounter was an international friendly back in March 2016, where Bosnia and Herzegovina emerged with a 2-0 victory in Zürich.

In that 2016 match, goals from Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic secured the win for the visitors. While Dzeko is still a pivotal part of the Bosnian squad, much has changed for both teams in the years since. This will be their first-ever competitive meeting and, notably, Bosnia’s first match against a fellow UEFA nation at a global tournament.

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From a data perspective, Bosnia and Herzegovina have built a reputation for being defensively robust, conceding four or more goals just once in their last 20 international fixtures. Switzerland‘s recent competitive matches have shown a trend of lower tackle counts, suggesting a more tactical, less physical game could unfold.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams enter this crucial fixture with relatively clean bills of health, though key players’ availability could shape the outcome.

Switzerland reported no new injuries following their demanding opener against Qatar. Manager Murat Yakin may be tempted to switch from a back three to a more attacking 4-3-3 formation to ensure his side’s dominance in possession translates into goals. The pressure will be on the front line to be far more clinical.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina will be without forward Haris Tabakovic due to an ankle injury. However, they could receive a massive boost with the return of veteran striker Edin Dzeko, who is expected to be available from the bench. Coach Sergej Barbarez will likely stick with the same core lineup that performed so well against Canada.

Switzerland Projected XI (4-3-3):

Kobel; Rodríguez, Akanji, Elvedi, Zakaria; Aebischer, Freuler, Xhaka; Vargas, Embolo, Ndoye.

This setup allows Switzerland to maximize its attacking firepower. With Granit Xhaka controlling the midfield, wingers Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye will be tasked with creating chances for central striker Breel Embolo, who scored their only goal in the first match.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Projected XI (4-4-2):

Vasilj; Kolašinac, Katić, Muharemović, Dedić; Memić, Bašić, Tahirović, Bajraktarević; Demirović, Lukić.

This formation provides a solid defensive foundation designed to frustrate the Swiss attack. The plan will be to absorb pressure and use the forward pairing of Ermedin Demirović and Jovo Lukić to threaten on the break, with the game-changing option of Dzeko in reserve.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina match on Fubo. The service is compatible with most of your favorite devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a wide array of other soccer competitions. You can stream leagues and tournaments such as LaLiga and Liga MX.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, offering comprehensive coverage of world soccer all year round.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the entire family.

SEE MORE: Complete World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.