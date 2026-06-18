World Cup 2026: What is South Africa’s current FIFA world ranking?

South Africa returns to the FIFA World Cup after a 16-year absence, carrying renewed belief that this tournament could mark the beginning of a new chapter. While supporters are eager to discover South Africa’s current FIFA world ranking, the squad’s immediate focus remains on proving it belongs among the world’s elite as it prepares for another challenging campaign.

The South Africa national team enters the tournament under the guidance of veteran coach Hugo Broos, while key figures such as Lyle Foster, Ronwen Williams, Oswin Appollis, and Teboho Mokoena are expected to play crucial roles. After ending a 16-year absence from the competition, the squad now faces the challenge of turning promise into results on the global stage.

Bafana Bafana’s journey to the World Cup was anything but straightforward. The campaign became controversial when the team was penalized for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, during a qualifying victory over Lesotho.

The sanction transformed a 2-0 win into a 3-0 defeat and cost South Africa three valuable points. As a result, the race for qualification suddenly became far tighter, with Benin moving level and increasing pressure on the team heading into the final stretch. Despite the setback, South Africa responded impressively.

Teboho Mokoena #4 of South Africa in action

While Nigeria defeated Benin 4-0 in a decisive match, South Africa secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Rwanda to book a place at the World Cup. It ultimately finished top of CAF Group C and qualified for its fourth World Cup appearance, and its first since hosting the tournament in 2010.

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see also World Cup 2026: What is the Czech Republic’s current FIFA world ranking?

What’s South Africa’s FIFA world ranking?

Heading into the tournament, South Africa is ranked 60th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, making it the 10th-highest-ranked nation in Africa. Within Group A, the national team enters as the lowest-ranked side, alongside higher-ranked opponents such as Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea.

Although rankings indicate recent performances, World Cup history has repeatedly shown that they do not always determine results. South Africa will hope disciplined performances and tactical organization can outweigh any statistical disadvantage against stronger opposition

Group A Team FIFA World Ranking Mexico 15th South Korea 25th Czech Republic 40th South Africa 60th

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Chance to make history

South Africa has appeared at three previous World Cups, in 1998, 2002, and 2010. On each occasion, the national team failed to progress beyond the group stage. That history serves as motivation for the current squad. The primary objective is clear: reach the knockout rounds for the first time in the country’s history.

see also Who is Tori Penso, the referee for the Czechia vs South Africa match at the 2026 World Cup?

With a disciplined tactical setup, an experienced coach, and a talented group of players drawn from both domestic and international soccer, South Africa believes it has the tools to challenge expectations.

Whether Bafana Bafana can finally break through remains to be seen, but after a 16-year absence, their return has already reignited excitement across the country. The next challenge is transforming that excitement into a memorable World Cup campaign.

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