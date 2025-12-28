Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s €37 million AC Milan teammate edges closer to departure amid growing interest from several teams

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

Following two matches without a win, Christian Pulisic once again led AC Milan to victory against Hellas Verona, a result that moves them closer to the Serie A lead. However, the team continues to show issues in attack, prompting predictions of changes in the January 2026 transfer market. Because of this, Pulisic could lose a teammate who arrived for €37 million, with multiple clubs interested in his situation.

According to reports from Repubblica, the Rossoneri are determined to sell Christopher Nkunku, setting an asking price of €35 million. Despite arriving at the start of the 2025–26 season, the Frenchman has failed to show his best form, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 15 matches. Due to his lack of impact, the French player could leave the club, with two surprise teams already making financial bids for him.

Nkunku has attracted interest from Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, both of which have already made bids to acquire the Frenchman’s services. They are the only clubs, alongside AC Milan, to have put money on the table. As a result, both Turkish sides are the leading candidates for his signing. Meanwhile, Juventus FC explored a swap deal, and Premier League clubs are currently evaluating the possibility of bringing him in, according to Repubblica.

While the Rossoneri front office reportedly are open to sell Christopher Nkunku, coach Massimiliano Allegri praised the Frenchman talent, delivering his take on this adaptation process: Nkunku has played as a striker and he has scored goals. With us he is settling in. As I’ve said several times, there are players who adapt immediately and others who need time. But he is a player with extraordinary technique,” he said, via DAZN Italy.

AC Milan&#039;s Christopher Nkunku celebrating a goal

Christopher Nkunku of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

After Allegri’s comments, Christopher decided to showcase his talent during AC Milan’s victory over Hellas Verona. Scoring a brace, the French star led the Rossoneri’s offensive charge, hinting at a return to the peak form he enjoyed before at RB Leipzig. Delivering his best performance to date, Nkunku has a shot at securing the team’s continued trust through the rest of the season. However, a strong offer for him could redefine again his future.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic sets Serie A benchmark even Luka Modric can’t match: Milan hero leads the league in stunning key metric

see also

Christian Pulisic sets Serie A benchmark even Luka Modric can’t match: Milan hero leads the league in stunning key metric

Luka Modric hails Nkunku’s performance for AC Milan vs Hellas Verona

With Rafael Leão sidelined due to injury, Massimiliano Allegri decided to start Christopher Nkunku alongside Christian Pulisic. Far from succumbing to pressure, the Frenchman excelled in the match, scoring a brace and contributing significantly to the team’s overall play. Consequently, Luka Modrić praised the 28-year-old star, sharing details about his day-to-day efforts.

He deserved the goal. He works hard in training; we know that when strikers don’t score they aren’t happy. We hope this goal gives him a lot of confidence because we know what a high-level player he is. We are here to help him and give him everything that is necessary. We are happy for him,” Luka Modric said in the postgame interview.

With a limited offensive rotation, AC Milan may not rule out to keep Nkunku on the roster until the end of the 2025-26 season. With the recent acquisition of Niclas Füllkrug on loan, coach Massimiliano Allegri will have more options to shape his game, giving the Frenchman a renewed opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities on the field. With this in mind, Christopher is aiming to regain his peak performance, as showcased at RB Leipzig.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic sets Serie A benchmark even Luka Modric can’t match: Milan hero leads the league in stunning key metric

Christian Pulisic sets Serie A benchmark even Luka Modric can’t match: Milan hero leads the league in stunning key metric

Beyond goals, assists, and table positions, another indicator has quietly underlined just how influential Pulisic has been so far this season—one that places him even ahead of Modric.

Christian Pulisic’s new contract talks heat up after recent warning: Why Milan won’t gamble with USMNT star as with Premier League target Mike Maignan

Christian Pulisic’s new contract talks heat up after recent warning: Why Milan won’t gamble with USMNT star as with Premier League target Mike Maignan

Recent history has already shown what happens when timing, communication, and confidence fall out of sync. This time, the message from inside Casa Milan is clear: they cannot afford to get it wrong again.

Christian Pulisic left chasing as Luka Modric rolls back the years: Milan star still setting the standard above USMNT ace, and even Lamine Yamal despite age gap

Christian Pulisic left chasing as Luka Modric rolls back the years: Milan star still setting the standard above USMNT ace, and even Lamine Yamal despite age gap

Christian Pulisic trails Luka Modric in one key Milan stat this season, and remarkably, the Croatian icon also surpasses the teenage sensation Yamal in the same category.

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Toni Kroos surprisingly names four national teams as 2026 World Cup contenders

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Toni Kroos surprisingly names four national teams as 2026 World Cup contenders

Despite Lionel Messi's Argentina being one of the top national teams, Toni Kroos chose to exclude them from his list of contenders for the 2026 World Cup. Instead, the former German midfielder surprised many by naming four other national teams he believes could make a significant impact.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo