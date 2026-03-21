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How to watch Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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John Arias of Palmeiras
© Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesJohn Arias of Palmeiras
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras
WHAT Brasileirão
WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Saturday, March 21, 2026
WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

First place in the Brasileirao is up for grabs as São Paulo look to reclaim the top spot after slipping with a tough 1-0 defeat against Atletico Mineiro, a result that ended their stay at the summit and adds urgency heading into this clash.

Their response won’t come easy, though, with Palmeiras arriving in top form after grinding out a 2-1 victory over Botafogo, a result that kept them level on points but ahead in the standings thanks to goal difference. With both sides bringing momentum, expect a fast-paced, physical battle that could shape the title race.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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