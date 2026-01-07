Trending topics:
Inter Miami announce signing of new defender as Lionel Messi gets another South American teammate

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

With the return to preseason training drawing closer, Inter Miami continue to shape the roster that will compete during the 2026 season. Now, the Herons have confirmed the addition of a South American defender who will become a teammate of Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Brazilian center-back Micael dos Santos from Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side SE Palmeiras,” the club said Wednesday in a statement published on its official website.

Regarding the terms of the agreement with Palmeiras, the Herons explained that Micael will join the club on loan through the conclusion of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan.”

Micael is a 25-year-old left-footed center back who made 28 appearances across all competitions for Palmeiras last season. He was also part of the squad that competed in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where Palmeiras faced Inter Miami in the group stage in a 2-2 draw, a match in which the defender remained on the bench.

Micael has MLS experience

Micael’s performances over the past year with Palmeiras were undoubtedly decisive in Inter Miami turning their attention to him and moving forward with his signing. However, the defender brings additional credentials that make him an appealing option.

Between 2022 and 2024, Micael played in Major League Soccer with the Houston Dynamo. He arrived at the club at just 20 years old with limited experience at Atletico Mineiro in Brazil, which required an adjustment period in the United States that included nearly 20 appearances in MLS Next Pro.

Once settled at his new club, the defender earned a regular role with Houston through consistent performances, totaling 80 appearances and three goals before Palmeiras decided to bring him back to Brazil to compete in Serie A, the Copa Libertadores, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Another South American teammate for Lionel Messi

Micael joins a long list of South American players signed by Inter Miami in recent years, following the club’s strategy of surrounding Lionel Messi with teammates who are compatible not only in playing style, but also in culture and language.

The Herons’ current roster includes six Argentine players — in addition to Messi, Tomas Aviles, Gonzalo Lujan, Facundo Mura, Rodrigo De Paul, and Mateo Silvetti — with Tadeo Allende, Rocco Rios Novo, and Oscar Ustari potentially joining that group pending contract renewals. The squad also features two Uruguayans, Luis Suarez and Maximiliano Falcon, as well as Venezuela’s Telasco Segovia.

Messi has had three Brazilian teammates during his time at Inter Miami, none of whom are currently on the roster: Leo Afonso, Jean Mota, and Gregore. Earlier in his career, however, he formed memorable partnerships with Brazilian stars such as Ronaldinho, Neymar, and Dani Alves.

