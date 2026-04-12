How to watch Corinthians vs Palmeiras in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Corinthians vs Palmeiras on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Corinthians vs Palmeiras WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT • Sunday, April 12, 2026 WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All eyes will be on the Brasileirao this week as Palmeiras look to defend their spot at the top of the table in a high-stakes Derby Paulista showdown against archrival Corinthians. After settling for a 1-1 draw in their Copa Libertadores opener, Palmeiras turn their full focus back to league play with the goal of strengthening their hold on first place.

Meanwhile, Corinthians arrive with confidence after opening their continental campaign with a victory, hoping that momentum carries over into domestic action as they attempt to climb away from the relegation zone. With both sides entering in very different positions but equally motivated, this clash promises intensity from start to finish.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Corinthians vs Palmeiras and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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