Christian Pulisic silences critics with first 2026 goal contribution as Milan star responds to Rafael Leao controversy with stunning assist (VIDEO)

The spotlight was firmly on Christian Pulisic and absentee Rafael Leao as Milan returned to action at San Siro, navigating both on-field pressure and off-field tension. The build-up to the clash with Torino had been anything but smooth, with internal friction, inconsistent form, and rising expectations all converging into one decisive evening. The match carried an air of intrigue, particularly around how the American would respond.

Milan’s 3-2 victory over Torino was anything but straightforward. The first half painted a picture of uncertainty and imbalance, with the home side struggling to impose control. Despite taking the lead through a stunning long-range strike from Strahinja Pavlovic, the performance lacked cohesion. Torino capitalized on this inconsistency, applying pressure and eventually equalizing just before halftime through Giovanni Simeone.

The early exchanges exposed Milan’s vulnerability, with the visitors appearing sharper and more aggressive. Defensive lapses and poor decision-making allowed the visitor to create multiple chances, forcing goalkeeper Mike Maignan into action. While Pavlovic’s goal was spectacular, it did not reflect dominance; it masked underlying issues that needed urgent correction.

Whatever was said in the dressing room by Massimiliano Allegri had an immediate impact. Milan emerged for the second half with renewed energy, sharper movement, and greater attacking intent. The tactical adjustments, particularly a shift in structure, allowed the team to control possession and create more meaningful opportunities.

Adrien Rabiot restored the Rossoneri’s lead early in the second half, before Youssouf Fofana quickly added a third, giving the impression that the game was slipping away from Torino. The tempo, precision, and confidence were markedly improved, highlighting a clear contrast between the two halves.

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Watch Pulisic’s decisive contribution

It was in this crucial phase of the match that the mystery referenced before the game finally unfolded. Pulisic registered his first goal contribution of 2026, delivering a moment of quality that proved decisive.

The American positioned himself intelligently and delivered a dangerous ball into a high-risk attacking area often, allowing Rabiot to finish from close range. It was a subtle yet highly effective piece of play, showcasing awareness, timing, and technical execution.

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This assist not only influenced the result but also marked a potential turning point in Pulisic’s season, which had been under scrutiny due to an 82-day goalscoring drought and inconsistent performances.

Tension with Leao and dressing room dynamics

Leading up to the match, tensions between him and Leao had escalated following Milan’s defeat to Lazio. Reports indicated frustration over decision-making in attacking situations, particularly a missed passing opportunity.

The Portuguese star was even heard expressing his dissatisfaction, saying, “He never passes,” highlighting the breakdown in communication between the two forwards. The disagreement reportedly continued off the pitch, requiring intervention from the coaching staff.

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Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates with teammate Christian Pulisic.

However, Allegri played down the situation publicly, emphasizing unity and perspective: “After an argument, there’s always peace. These things happen in football… The difference in football is the choice in the final pass.” He added reassurance regarding the incident: “He didn’t see you, otherwise he would have passed it to you.”

By the time of the Torino match, the issue had been addressed, with both players reportedly reconciling. Leao, sidelined through injury, watched from the stands, and his reaction to the assist quickly became a talking point among fans.

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