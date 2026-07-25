How to watch Santos vs Chapecoense match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Chapecoense on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santos vs Chapecoense WHAT Brasileirao WHEN 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT • Saturday, July 25, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With relegation on the line, Chapecoense and Santos meet in a pivotal Brasileirao matchup. Chapecoense sits last in the standings with just nine points and needs a win to keep its survival hopes alive.

Santos, coming off a loss to Botafogo, has 21 points and is only one point above the relegation zone. With both teams battling to stay up, this match could have a major impact on the relegation race.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Santos vs Chapecoense and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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