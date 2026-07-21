Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Copa Sudamericana
Comments

How to watch Universidad Central vs Santos match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Gabriel Barbosa of Santos
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesGabriel Barbosa of Santos
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Universidad Central vs Santos on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Universidad Central vs Santos
WHAT Copa Sudamericana
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Tuesday, July 21, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Santos and Universidad Central square off in a pivotal Copa Sudamericana clash with a place in the next round on the line. Santos secured its spot by finishing the group stage with a convincing 3-0 win over Deportivo Cuenca.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Meanwhile, Universidad Central entered the tournament after earning nine points in the Copa Libertadores but finishing behind Rosario Central and Independiente del Valle. With everything at stake, this promises to be a must-watch battle you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Universidad Central vs Santos and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Botafogo vs Santos match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

How to watch Botafogo vs Santos match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Botafogo will face Santos at the Estadio Nilton Santos in the Matchday 19 of the 2026 Brasileirao. Two serious title contenders clash as they seek a place in the quarterfinals. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Neymar rejects chance to reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS after one major Cincinnati problem emerges amid emotional World Cup return

Neymar rejects chance to reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS after one major Cincinnati problem emerges amid emotional World Cup return

Beyond the roar of the international crowds, the Brazilian had been making major moves of his own, reportedly stepping away from the negotiating table of a possible highly anticipated MLS reunion with Lionel Messi.

Carlo Ancelotti monitoring Neymar closely as Brazil star still has chance to face Morocco in 2026 World Cup opener, but one key factor will decide everything

Carlo Ancelotti monitoring Neymar closely as Brazil star still has chance to face Morocco in 2026 World Cup opener, but one key factor will decide everything

Neymar remains unavailable as he continues recovering from injury, but the possibility of seeing the Santos star in Brazil’s opening match against Morocco has not been completely ruled out.

Neymar’s possible 2026 World Cup exclusion could force Carlo Ancelotti to turn to Joao Pedro and another surprise player as replacement

Neymar’s possible 2026 World Cup exclusion could force Carlo Ancelotti to turn to Joao Pedro and another surprise player as replacement

Carlo Ancelotti had hoped to welcome the veteran forward back into the national team setup for one final run at soccer’s biggest prize, but a fresh calf injury has now placed that dream in serious doubt.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo