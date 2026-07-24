Neymar asks one pointed question after coming under fire for controversial poker tournament appearance

Neymar has responded strongly after facing criticism over his appearance at a poker tournament while Santos was competing in the Copa Sudamericana. The Brazilian star found himself at the center of debate following his decision to spend part of his day off at the event, but he has now addressed the controversy directly with a pointed question.

The former Brazil international, who recently stepped away from international action after the 2026 World Cup, insisted that his commitment to the club has never been in doubt. He argued that the criticism ignored the work he had already put in behind the scenes as he continued rebuilding his fitness following the tournament.

The controversy began after the 34-year-old was seen participating in the BSOP Winter poker tournament while Santos prepared for a Copa Sudamericana playoff match against Universidad Central in Venezuela. Since he had only recently returned from his post-World Cup break and was following a personalized fitness program, the coaching staff decided not to include him in the traveling squad.

Photos from the poker event quickly spread across social media, leading many supporters and commentators to question the 34-year-old’s priorities. Critics argued that a senior figure should have remained closer to the squad despite not being selected for the match.

According to reports, Neymar had already completed a morning training session before attending the tournament. The following day, he was back at the club’s training center as scheduled.

The question that silenced the debate

Neymar eventually decided to answer the criticism himself through a video recorded at the Santos training facility. While preparing for another gym session, he explained the sequence of events before delivering the remark that became the biggest talking point. “I was here getting ready for my second training session, and I remembered that during my day off, a lot of people were talking about me playing poker and all that.”

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The Brazilian then reminded supporters that his training schedule had not been interrupted. “I trained in the morning, I didn’t go to the match because I had just returned to training, and the next day I was already off.”

He then posed the pointed question that immediately attracted attention: “Can I train, or are you going to keep criticizing me? Mind your own business.”

Recovery remains the priority

Neymar emphasized that attending the poker tournament did not interfere with his recovery process. He completed his scheduled workout before the event and continued training afterward as Santos gradually reintegrated him into full team activities.

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Club manager Cuca has carefully managed the veteran forward’s workload following the World Cup. Instead of rushing him back into competitive action, Santos has focused on restoring his match fitness through individual sessions before returning him to regular competition.

The club believes this measured approach will help Neymar contribute consistently during the remainder of the domestic campaign.