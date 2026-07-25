How to watch Cuba U20 vs El Salvador U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cuba U20 vs El Salvador U20 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cuba U20 vs El Salvador U20 WHAT 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Saturday, July 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group A’s race could take shape much earlier than expected when Cuba U-20 and El Salvador U-20 meet in a matchup with major implications. While the United States U-20 is considered the clear frontrunner to finish first, these two sides and Haiti are expected to compete for the remaining qualification spots, making every point crucial.

Earning a win here would create valuable momentum and strengthen a team’s position in the standings, while dropping points could leave little margin for error the rest of the tournament. Don’t miss this pivotal clash as the battle for advancement begins.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Cuba U20 vs El Salvador U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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