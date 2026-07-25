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How to watch River Plate vs Barracas Central match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Facundo Colidio of River Plate
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesFacundo Colidio of River Plate
Here are all of the details of where you can watch River Plate vs Barracas Central on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO River Plate vs Barracas Central
WHAT Liga Profesional Argentina
WHEN 6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT • Saturday, July 25, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

River Plate begin their title pursuit looking to bounce back after a Copa Argentina loss to Aldosivi. The runner-up from the previous edition aims for a strong response at El Monumental.

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Barracas Central arrive as a dangerous opponent that has consistently challenged stronger teams and will look to pull off an upset. With River seeking redemption and Barracas chasing a statement result, this is a matchup fans won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch River Plate vs Barracas Central and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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