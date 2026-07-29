How to watch Gimnasia La Plata vs River Plate match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Gimnasia La Plata vs River Plate on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Gimnasia La Plata vs River Plate WHAT Liga Profesional Argentina WHEN 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT • Wednesday, July 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, FOX Deportes, ViX and FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

River Plate and Gimnasia will both be looking to recover after disappointing starts to the tournament when they meet with three important points at stake. River enters the match following a surprising home loss to Barracas Central, the first defeat against that opponent in club history.

On the other hand, Gimnasia suffered a hard-fought 2-1 setback against Racing in its opener. With both teams eager to get back on track and build early momentum, this showdown carries plenty of importance. Don’t miss this matchup between two rivals determined to respond after opening-round defeats.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Gimnasia La Plata vs River Plate and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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