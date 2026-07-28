Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pushes for Al Nassr to open renewal talks with Joao Felix

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly driving a push behind the scenes at Al Nassr to secure Joao Felix’s long-term future at the club, with a new contract extension now on the table.

According to a report from 365Scores Arabic, at Ronaldo’s request, Al Nassr‘s management will meet with Felix to discuss a new deal, with the Portuguese forward said to be open to staying and continuing his project with the club.

Felix arrived at Al Nassr last summer in a permanent move from Chelsea, in a deal reportedly worth €30 million, joining forces with his national teammate Ronaldo as part of the club’s ongoing project to build a competitive squad in the Saudi Pro League.

Since then, the Portuguese forward has become one of the standout attacking pieces alongside Ronaldo, reigniting a career that had stalled during difficult stints in Europe.

Joao Felix celebrates a goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Getty Images)

Joao Felix’s current contract at Al Nassr

His current contract runs through June 2027, but reports indicate Al Nassr have already moved to secure his future beyond that. With Ronaldo reportedly pushing for renewed talks, the club appears to want that commitment locked in well ahead of schedule rather than letting speculation around his future linger.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr reportedly mapped out with one surprising change to his role under Ange Postecoglou

That speculation has been real: Felix’s name had recently been linked with a possible departure, with Besiktas showing interest and reports also connecting him to Manchester United as a potential destination.

Al Nassr, however, appear determined to keep him in Riyadh, and Ronaldo’s direct involvement underscores how much the club values the partnership between the two Portuguese internationals.

Joao Felix’s numbers at Al Nassr

In his first season with the club, Felix delivered immediately, scoring a hat-trick on his Saudi Pro League debut in a 5-0 win over Al-Taawoun. He went on to finish the 2025-26 campaign with 20 goals and 14 assists in the league alone, and 26 goals across all competitions for Al Nassr.

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On the team front, Felix’s arrival coincided with major success: Al Nassr won the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title, their first league championship since 2019 and 11th overall, sealed with a 4-1 win over Damac.