Carlo Ancelotti on Neymar’s Brazil retirement and final World Cup: ‘It was the right decision to call him up’

Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international soccer 16 years after making his senior debut in 2010, bringing a defining era in Brazil sports history to a close. Following the news, head coach Carlo Ancelotti reflected on the superstar’s decision to walk away, while defending his choice to include the veteran in his final World Cup roster: “It was the right decision to call him up.“

The 2026 World Cup was always envisioned as Neymar’s final international objective, an ambition so driving that he returned to Santos to escape the European spotlight and rebuild his match fitness. But a heartbreaking Round of 16 exit brought a abrupt end to his time with the Selecao, ushering in a changing of the guard as Ancelotti turns his focus toward a total program rebuild ahead of 2030.

Speaking Wednesday with ESPN’s Pedro Ivo Almeida, Ancelotti made it clear that a new chapter has arrived for the five-time World Cup champions: “I think that players like Neymar, who already commented yesterday, and with all due respect to his decision. I believe that in history, one generation ends and another has to come, and it has to be better than the last one.”

Addressing Neymar specifically, Ancelotti offered a candid assessment of the frustration surrounding the forward’s physical condition heading into the tournament, particularly the lingering injuries that kept him sidelined for the group stage. “The only thing that bothered me is that Neymar could have prepared himself better during that lead-up period. He could have been ready for game one instead of game four. That was the only disappointing part.“

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil applauds fans

Arriving at training camp with muscle discomfort, an MRI revealed a Grade 2 calf strain that ruled Neymar out of Brazil‘s first two group matches against Morocco and Haiti. Still, Ancelotti praised the star’s professionalism, noting his attitude “was perfect,” highlighting his focus on rehab, support for younger teammates, and work ethic in training.

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see also Carlo Ancelotti begins Brazil rebuild in post-Neymar era after 2026 World Cup exit

“I think he didn’t contribute on a technical level as it was hoped he could, because he couldn’t. But, in terms of attitude, it was a very positive attitude. I have a lot of affection for him, I thanked him for his attitude, for his behavior, and I think it was the right decision to include him on the 26-man roster,” Ancelotti concluded, maintaining that bringing the veteran to North America was no mistake.

Ancelotti hints at further roster turnover

Since taking charge in May 2025, Ancelotti has demonstrated a commitment to reshaping Brazil’s national team pool, blending emerging domestic talent with experienced veterans. With Neymar moving on, several other longtime pillars are approaching the end of their international careers; while a select few will be retained to provide veteran leadership, others will be phased out entirely.

While developing young talent remains the cornerstone of the 2030 cycle, Ancelotti confirmed that a select group of leaders will remain in the fold: “Some of these will be there, obviously. Marquinhos, for example. Alisson, we’ll see. Obviously, we have to look at the young goalkeepers, because there are young goalkeepers who are already playing in the Campeonato Brasileiro, and other very young ones who are playing who could be there.”

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When asked specifically about stalwarts like Casemiro, Danilo, and Alex Sandro, whose international careers may have reached their natural conclusion in North America, Ancelotti didn’t mince words. “I think so. It is a period that is coming to an end. Obviously, we have to thank all of them, and I have a lot of affection for all of them. But I think the idea that a player over 30 is done means that we have to think about the future,” the Italian stated.