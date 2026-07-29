2026 MLS All-Star Game rosters: Complete list of MLS and Liga MX players

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game takes place this Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, pitting the league’s best against a Liga MX all-star squad in a rivalry that continues to grow every year. This year’s edition arrives with plenty of storylines, from young breakout talents to World Cup-tested veterans on both sides of the border.

One notable absence looms over the occasion: Lionel Messi won’t be suiting up for MLS. The Inter Miami captain is still working through his mandated rest period following Argentina’s run to the World Cup final.

His teammate Rodrigo De Paul finds himself in the same situation, also sidelined for the exhibition as part of that same post-tournament recovery window. Neither player will face any sanction over their absence, since the league was informed of their unavailability well in advance and both were left off the roster from the start.

Their absence opens the door for other players to headline the occasion, and MLS has no shortage of star power to lean on. Son Heung-Min, Thomas Muller, and a mix of proven MLS regulars and rising prospects make up a 29-player squad selected through a combination of coach’s picks, commissioner’s selections, and fan voting.

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On the Liga MX side, the Mexican league has put together a 24-player roster under coach Antonio Mohamed, the reigning Coach of the Year, featuring five players who took part in the World Cup and a dozen Liga MX champions.

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see also Gilberto Mora and Keylor Navas join Messi and De Paul among biggest absences for MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game

MLS All-Star roster

Goalkeepers: Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Brian Schwake (Nashville SC).

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes), Andy Najar (Nashville SC), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC).

Midfielders: Pep Biel (Charlotte FC), Yannick Bright (Inter Miami), Andres Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Thomas Muller (Vancouver Whitecaps), Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC).

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Forwards: Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Guilherme (Houston Dynamo), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), Petar Musa (FC Dallas), Sam Surridge (Nashville SC), Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire).

Coach: Dean Smith (Charlotte FC).

Liga MX All-Star roster

Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Carlos Moreno (Pachuca).

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Defenders: Bruno Mendez (Toluca), Federico Pereira (Toluca), Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Omar Campos (Cruz Azul), Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul), Israel Reyes (America), Jesus Garza (Tigres), Luis Rey (Guadalajara), Nathan Silva (Pumas).

Midfielders: Alexei Dominguez (Pachuca), Elias Montiel (Pachuca), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Jose Paradela (Cruz Azul), Fernando Gorriaran (Tigres), Juan Brunetta (Tigres), Franco Romero (Toluca), Iker Fimbres (Monterrey), Kevin Castaneda (Guadalajara).

Forwards: Javier Ruiz (Necaxa), Robert Morales (Pumas), Salomon Rondon (Pachuca).

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