Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr reportedly close to finalizing blockbuster friendly against River Plate as possible date and time emerge

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be set for another high-profile appearance outside Saudi Arabia, as reports suggest Al-Nassr is moving closer to finalizing a prestigious friendly against one of South America’s most historic clubs, River Plate. While details continue to emerge, growing speculation indicates that discussions have advanced significantly, creating excitement among supporters on both sides of the world.

The possibility of seeing Ronaldo and Al-Nassr play against the Argentine side has already generated considerable attention. For River Plate, the match would provide a major international attraction, while Al-Nassr would gain another opportunity to strengthen its global profile following several years of rapid growth.

Although no official agreement has yet been announced, multiple reports indicate that negotiations are ongoing and that both clubs are eager to make the fixture happen before the end of 2026. According to reports from Argentina, River Plate is actively working to organize a friendly encounter against Al-Nassr.

The Argentine giant reportedly sees the match as a major occasion that would attract worldwide attention, particularly because of Ronaldo’s expected involvement. Supporters have already begun imagining the spectacle of seeing one of soccer’s greatest stars perform in Buenos Aires.

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Camila Maldonado of River Plate Digital has revealed that negotiations are underway between the two clubs regarding a potential year-end friendly. The report suggests that discussions have progressed sufficiently for logistical planning and venue considerations to enter the conversation.

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Where could the game take place?

One of the most significant details to emerge involves the proposed location for the match. River Plate reportedly wants the game to be played at the iconic Monumental Stadium, one of the largest and most famous soccer venues in South America.

The stadium has hosted countless historic matches throughout its history and recently welcomed major international events, making it an ideal setting for a fixture of this magnitude. The prospect of Ronaldo appearing at the Monumental has naturally captured the imagination of supporters.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami against Club Universitario at Estadio Monumental.

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“The intention is for it to be played at the Monumental Stadium”, Camila Maldonado said. If finalized, the encounter would likely attract enormous demand for tickets and widespread international television coverage.

When could the game take place?

While initial reports focused primarily on the negotiations themselves, further information has started to reveal when the match could take place. The current plan reportedly calls for the friendly to be held toward the end of 2026, after most major domestic competitions and international commitments have concluded.

That scheduling window would allow both clubs greater flexibility in assembling strong squads while minimizing disruption to competitive fixtures. Although an exact day has not been officially confirmed, the end-of-year period appears to be the preferred timeframe under discussion.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

This timing would also come several months after the 2026 World Cup, potentially allowing Ronaldo to return to club soccer without the pressures associated with international competition.

Why the match makes sense for both clubs

For River Plate, hosting Al-Nassr would represent another opportunity to showcase the club’s global stature. The Argentine side has long been regarded as one of South America’s soccer powerhouses, and welcoming a team featuring Ronaldo would generate tremendous international interest. Such a fixture could also provide valuable commercial benefits and further strengthen the club’s international reach.

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Santiago Beltran of River Plate

For Al-Nassr, the match aligns with the broader strategy that has followed Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League. Since signing the Portuguese superstar in early 2023, the club has become one of the most recognizable teams outside Europe. Friendly matches against globally respected opponents help maintain that momentum and expose the club to new audiences.