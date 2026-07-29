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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League rival Al-Hilal goes all in for Ousmane Dembele, but transfer takes dramatic turn

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Saudi Pro League rival Al-Hilal has made Ousmane Dembele a priority target during the summer transfer window, but the French star’s future has taken an unexpected twist. With the Saudi club searching for another marquee signing, attention has quickly turned to one of the world’s most influential attackers, leaving fans wondering whether another blockbuster move to the Saudi Pro League could be on the cards.

Al-Hilal has continued to strengthen its squad in an attempt to challenge at the highest level, while Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the biggest attractions in Saudi Arabian soccer with Al-Nassr. Dembele’s name has emerged at the center of the latest transfer speculation as the league looks to attract another Ballon d’Or winner.

According to reports from journalist Sacha Tavolieri, via Sky Sport Switzerland, Al-Hilal opened initial discussions with Ousmane Dembele’s representatives after identifying the Paris Saint-Germain forward as its top attacking target.

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The Saudi giant has already completed the signing of Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United but remains determined to add another elite attacker before the transfer window closes. Head coach Simone Inzaghi reportedly views Dembele as the ideal player to strengthen the club’s frontline ahead of the new campaign.

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal.

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal.

With PSG enjoying another successful season under Luis Enrique, convincing one of the club’s biggest stars to leave was always expected to be a difficult challenge. Nevertheless, Al-Hilal explored the possibility of completing one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer.

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Dembele makes his position clear

Now, in a recent update from Sacha Tavolieri, Dembele rejected Al-Hilal’s offer and informed club officials that he wants to remain at Paris Saint-Germain rather than pursue a move to Saudi Arabia. The journalist also reported that the France international is instead focused on extending his contract with the Ligue 1 champion, with negotiations over a new agreement expected to continue.

The development represents a major setback for the Blue Waves, who had hoped to convince the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner to become the latest superstar to join the Saudi Pro League. Instead, Dembele has chosen to continue his project in Paris, where he remains under contract until 2028. What’s more, the Ligue 1 champions reportedly have little interest in losing one of their most important players after another outstanding campaign.

PSG star Ousmane Dembele celebrating a brace vs Liverpool

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a brace.

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Luis Enrique has built his attack around Dembele, who has become one of the club’s undisputed leaders both domestically and in Europe. The French international produced 20 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, playing a decisive role as PSG successfully defended its UEFA Champions League crown. He also impressed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, contributing six goals and two assists in eight matches for France.

After several injury-hit years earlier in his career, Dembele has developed into one of Europe’s most reliable attacking players. His resurgence has made him indispensable for PSG, explaining why the club is now eager to reward him with an improved long-term contract.

Al-Hilal forced to consider alternative targets

Missing out on Dembele means Al-Hilal must quickly reassess its transfer strategy before the market closes. The Saudi club remains determined to recruit another elite winger, with Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye among the leading alternatives under consideration, as per Fabrizio Romano.

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The Riyadh-based side has shown throughout the summer that it is willing to invest heavily in strengthening its squad. Even after completing the arrival of Summerville, club officials remain focused on delivering another marquee signing capable of competing at the highest level in both domestic and continental competitions.

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