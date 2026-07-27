Gilberto Mora and Keylor Navas join Messi and De Paul among biggest absences for MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game

The MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game is right around the corner, promising a marquee showcase featuring the premier talent from both the American and Mexican top flights. However, the event has taken another star-power hit, as Gilberto Mora and Keylor Navas have added their names to a growing list of high-profile absentees that already includes Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul.

Liga MX released its preliminary roster weeks ago with both Navas and Mora included on the squad. However, in an official roster update released Monday, July 27, the league confirmed several notable changes, officially scratching the Costa Rican icon and the Mexican prodigy from the final lineup.

In Keylor Navas‘ case, the Pumas UNAM goalkeeper will not travel to Charlotte after suffering a minor setback with a knee issue sustained at the start of the Apertura 2026 campaign. While the injury is not considered severe, the Mexico City side opted against risking their veteran star with both the Liga MX season and the Leagues Cup kicking into high gear. Club Pachuca’s Carlos Moreno has been called up as his replacement.

As for Gilberto Mora, an official reason for his omission has not been disclosed by either Liga MX or his club, Club Tijuana. Still, the 17-year-old rising star is continuing his ramp-up period with Xolos following a busy World Cup campaign with the Mexican national team and a subsequent vacation, prioritizing long-term fitness ahead of the upcoming season.

Tweet placeholder

Inter Miami duo also set to miss All-Star clash

The annual summer showcase has built immense momentum in recent years thanks to both leagues pulling in elite, world-class talent. However, Liga MX will now be without Mora, Navas, and Armando “La Hormiga” González, while MLS will be missing its biggest draw in Lionel Messi alongside his Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami issue positive injury update on German Berterame after head collision in CF Montreal MLS clash

The Inter Miami duo received special medical permission to rest following an grueling 2026 World Cup run that culminated in the July 19 final. With neither Messi nor De Paul having re-joined the Herons for full training yet, both MLS stars will sit out Wednesday’s midsummer exhibition at Bank of America Stadium, home of Charlotte FC (8 p.m. ET).

Liga MX All-Star Roster

Goalkeepers : Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna) and Carlos Moreno (Pachuca).

: Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna) and Carlos Moreno (Pachuca). Defenders : Bruno Méndez (Toluca), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Federico Pereira (Toluca), Israel Reyes (América), Jesús Gallardo (Toluca), Jesús Garza (Tigres UANL), Luis Rey (Guadalajara), Nathan Silva (Pumas UNAM), Omar Campos (Cruz Azul), and Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul).

: Bruno Méndez (Toluca), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Federico Pereira (Toluca), Israel Reyes (América), Jesús Gallardo (Toluca), Jesús Garza (Tigres UANL), Luis Rey (Guadalajara), Nathan Silva (Pumas UNAM), Omar Campos (Cruz Azul), and Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul). Midfielders : Alexei Domínguez (Pachuca), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Elías Montiel (Pachuca), Fernando Gorriarán (Tigres UANL), Franco Romero (Toluca), Iker Fimbres (Monterrey), José Paradela (Cruz Azul), Juan Brunetta (Tigres UANL), and Kevin Castañeda (Guadalajara).

: Alexei Domínguez (Pachuca), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Elías Montiel (Pachuca), Fernando Gorriarán (Tigres UANL), Franco Romero (Toluca), Iker Fimbres (Monterrey), José Paradela (Cruz Azul), Juan Brunetta (Tigres UANL), and Kevin Castañeda (Guadalajara). Forwards : Javier Ruíz (Necaxa), Robert Morales (Pumas UNAM), and Salomón Rondón (Pachuca).

: Javier Ruíz (Necaxa), Robert Morales (Pumas UNAM), and Salomón Rondón (Pachuca). Head coach: Antonio Mohamed.

MLS All-Star Roster

Goalkeepers : Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City), Matt Freese (New York City), and Brian Schwake (Nashville SC).

: Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City), Matt Freese (New York City), and Brian Schwake (Nashville SC). Defenders : Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes), Andy Najar (Nashville SC), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders), and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes), Andy Najar (Nashville SC), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders), and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) Midfielders : Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Pep Biel (Charlotte FC), Yannick Bright (Inter Miami), Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Thomas Muller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), and Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC)

: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Pep Biel (Charlotte FC), Yannick Bright (Inter Miami), Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Thomas Muller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), and Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC) Forwards : Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Guilherme (Houston Dynamo), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York) ,Son Heung-Min (LAFC), Petar Musa (FC Dallas), Sam Surridge (Nashville SC), and Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire)

: Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Guilherme (Houston Dynamo), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York) ,Son Heung-Min (LAFC), Petar Musa (FC Dallas), Sam Surridge (Nashville SC), and Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire) Head coach: Dean Smith, (Charlotte FC)

Advertisement