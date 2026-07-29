Why aren’t Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul playing today in the MLS All-star game?

The MLS All-Star team is set to square off against the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the eighth edition of the North American showcase match. As anticipation builds ahead of kickoff, the absence of Inter Miami superstars Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul stands out as the most glaring omission from tonight’s rosters.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul will not feature in the 2026 All-Star Game after receiving official load-management clearance from Major League Soccer. The decision stems directly from their grueling summer run at the 2026 World Cup, where the Argentine duo played through the final on July 19, leaving them without an adequate offseason recovery window.

Having pushed through to the final against Spain, Inter Miami worked with league officials to coordinate an authorized rest period for the pair. Thanks to this special exemption, neither Messi nor De Paul will face disciplinary action or league-mandated suspensions, avoiding the situation Messi encountered last season following an unsanctioned absence.

Having been granted time off from the midsummer exhibition, both Argentine stars received extended downtime following their international duties. Messi officially returned to Inter Miami’s training facility on Wednesday to begin his ramp-up period, while De Paul has yet to rejoin the squad under manager Guillermo Hoyos.

Tweet placeholder

With the superstars sitting out, rookie midfielder Yannick Bright will serve as Inter Miami’s sole representative on the MLS All-Star squad. Even without Messi, the roster boasts plenty of star power, headlined by LAFC’s Son Heung-min and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Thomas Muller making their All-Star debuts, alongside forwards Sam Surridge (Nashville SC) and Petar Musa (FC Dallas).

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Preparing for the post-Messi era? MLS could make significant changes to its spending rules

Noteworthy absences for the MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game

Messi and De Paul lead a high-profile list of missing marquee names for tonight’s exhibition, particularly notable given that Messi has yet to participate in an All-Star Game since arriving in MLS in 2023. However, several other featured stars from both leagues will also sit out tonight’s contest.

On the MLS side, Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was ruled out following his World Cup run with South Africa. Liga MX suffered notable hits as well: Pumas UNAM goalkeeper Keylor Navas will miss out due to a knee injury setback, while 17-year-old Tijuana prodigy Gilberto Mora was dropped from the squad without an official explanation from his club or the league.