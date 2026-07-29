Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS All-Stars
Comments

Why aren’t Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul playing today in the MLS All-star game?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 and Rodrigo de Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF.
© Jordan Bank & Jeff Dean/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 and Rodrigo de Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF.

The MLS All-Star team is set to square off against the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the eighth edition of the North American showcase match. As anticipation builds ahead of kickoff, the absence of Inter Miami superstars Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul stands out as the most glaring omission from tonight’s rosters.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul will not feature in the 2026 All-Star Game after receiving official load-management clearance from Major League Soccer. The decision stems directly from their grueling summer run at the 2026 World Cup, where the Argentine duo played through the final on July 19, leaving them without an adequate offseason recovery window.

Having pushed through to the final against Spain, Inter Miami worked with league officials to coordinate an authorized rest period for the pair. Thanks to this special exemption, neither Messi nor De Paul will face disciplinary action or league-mandated suspensions, avoiding the situation Messi encountered last season following an unsanctioned absence.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Having been granted time off from the midsummer exhibition, both Argentine stars received extended downtime following their international duties. Messi officially returned to Inter Miami’s training facility on Wednesday to begin his ramp-up period, while De Paul has yet to rejoin the squad under manager Guillermo Hoyos.

Tweet placeholder

With the superstars sitting out, rookie midfielder Yannick Bright will serve as Inter Miami’s sole representative on the MLS All-Star squad. Even without Messi, the roster boasts plenty of star power, headlined by LAFC’s Son Heung-min and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Thomas Muller making their All-Star debuts, alongside forwards Sam Surridge (Nashville SC) and Petar Musa (FC Dallas).

Advertisement
Preparing for the post-Messi era? MLS could make significant changes to its spending rules

see also

Preparing for the post-Messi era? MLS could make significant changes to its spending rules

Noteworthy absences for the MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game

Messi and De Paul lead a high-profile list of missing marquee names for tonight’s exhibition, particularly notable given that Messi has yet to participate in an All-Star Game since arriving in MLS in 2023. However, several other featured stars from both leagues will also sit out tonight’s contest.

On the MLS side, Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was ruled out following his World Cup run with South Africa. Liga MX suffered notable hits as well: Pumas UNAM goalkeeper Keylor Navas will miss out due to a knee injury setback, while 17-year-old Tijuana prodigy Gilberto Mora was dropped from the squad without an official explanation from his club or the league.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Preparing for the post-Messi era? MLS could make significant changes to its spending rules

Preparing for the post-Messi era? MLS could make significant changes to its spending rules

MLS is reportedly considering major changes to its roster structure and spending rules, preparing for what the league's future will look like once Lionel Messi retires.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina handed free pass to 2030 World Cup despite not hosting tournament as FIFA makes rare qualification decision

Lionel Messi’s Argentina handed free pass to 2030 World Cup despite not hosting tournament as FIFA makes rare qualification decision

The decision has created plenty of discussion around the future of international soccer, with one unique factor separating this World Cup from previous editions.

Lionel Messi and German Berterame return to Inter Miami ahead of Columbus Crew clash and Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi and German Berterame return to Inter Miami ahead of Columbus Crew clash and Leagues Cup

With the MLS game against the Columbus Crew and with the Leagues Cup debut on the horizon, Lionel Messi and German Berterame returned to Inter Miami's training ground.

Robert Lewandowski’s Chicago Fire salary is second only to Lionel Messi’s in MLS, says agent Pini Zahavi

Robert Lewandowski’s Chicago Fire salary is second only to Lionel Messi’s in MLS, says agent Pini Zahavi

Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has revealed that the new CHicago Fire star holds the second best salary in the entire MLS, only surpassed by Lionel Messi.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo