Mohamed Salah, James Rodriguez or Dani Carvajal? List of the most valuable free agents of summer 2026

With the 2026 World Cup in the rearview mirror, European clubs are shifting focus to the 2026-27 campaign as the summer transfer window heats up. Front offices around the world are retooling their rosters, and several global stars, including Mohamed Salah, James Rodriguez, and Dani Carvajal, remain on the market as unattached free agents.

After a legendary nine-year run at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah‘s tenure with the Reds came to an end after player and club mutually agreed to part ways. Holding an estimated €22 million (around $25M)market value on Transfermarkt, the 34-year-old winger has drawn interest from the Saudi Pro League, Major League Soccer, and several European contenders as he ponders his next chapter.

Despite his status, Salah ranks second on the market value leaderboards behind former Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who tops the list at €35 million ($39 million USD). The 26-year-old Serbian international departed Turin after four seasons with La Vecchia Signora, and while recent reports out of Spain linked him to Beşiktaş and Barcelona, he has yet to finalize a deal.

Holding down the third spot is winger Jadon Sancho, who currently carries an estimated valuation of €18 million ($20.5 million USD). Sancho’s market value has suffered a dramatic steep decline over the past five years; Manchester United originally acquired him in 2021 when he was valued at €90 million, reflecting an 80% drop in market value over that span.

Jadon Sancho at Aston Villa and Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus.

The profiles of seasoned veterans like James Rodriguez and Dani Carvajal present a stark contrast. The 35-year-old Rodriguez is currently valued at €1.5 million after a brief, quiet stint with MLS side Minnesota United, while 34-year-old decorated right-back Dani Carvajal stands at €4 million following his departure from Real Madrid.

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One high-profile name off the board is English defender John Stones (€12 million / $13.7 million USD). According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the former Manchester City center-back has reached a verbal agreement with Inter Milan, with only a medical exam and final contract signatures remaining before the deal becomes official.

Top 20 Free Agents by Market Value