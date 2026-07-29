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Mohamed Salah, James Rodriguez or Dani Carvajal? List of the most valuable free agents of summer 2026

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, James Rodriguez #10 of the Minnesota United, and Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid.
© Shaun Botterill, Rich Lam, & Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool, James Rodriguez #10 of the Minnesota United, and Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid.

With the 2026 World Cup in the rearview mirror, European clubs are shifting focus to the 2026-27 campaign as the summer transfer window heats up. Front offices around the world are retooling their rosters, and several global stars, including Mohamed Salah, James Rodriguez, and Dani Carvajal, remain on the market as unattached free agents.

After a legendary nine-year run at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah‘s tenure with the Reds came to an end after player and club mutually agreed to part ways. Holding an estimated €22 million (around $25M)market value on Transfermarkt, the 34-year-old winger has drawn interest from the Saudi Pro League, Major League Soccer, and several European contenders as he ponders his next chapter.

Despite his status, Salah ranks second on the market value leaderboards behind former Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who tops the list at €35 million ($39 million USD). The 26-year-old Serbian international departed Turin after four seasons with La Vecchia Signora, and while recent reports out of Spain linked him to Beşiktaş and Barcelona, he has yet to finalize a deal.

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Holding down the third spot is winger Jadon Sancho, who currently carries an estimated valuation of €18 million ($20.5 million USD). Sancho’s market value has suffered a dramatic steep decline over the past five years; Manchester United originally acquired him in 2021 when he was valued at €90 million, reflecting an 80% drop in market value over that span.

Jadon Sancho at Aston Villa and Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus.

Jadon Sancho at Aston Villa and Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus.

The profiles of seasoned veterans like James Rodriguez and Dani Carvajal present a stark contrast. The 35-year-old Rodriguez is currently valued at €1.5 million after a brief, quiet stint with MLS side Minnesota United, while 34-year-old decorated right-back Dani Carvajal stands at €4 million following his departure from Real Madrid.

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One high-profile name off the board is English defender John Stones (€12 million / $13.7 million USD). According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the former Manchester City center-back has reached a verbal agreement with Inter Milan, with only a medical exam and final contract signatures remaining before the deal becomes official.

Top 20 Free Agents by Market Value

  1. Dusan Vlahovic – €35M ($39M) – Juventus
  2. Mohamed Salah – €22M ($25M) – Liverpool
  3. Jadon Sancho – €18M ($20.5M) – Manchester United
  4. Bamba Dieng – €15M ($17.1M) – FC Lorient
  5. Julian Brandt – €15M ($17.1M) – Borussia Dortmund
  6. Diogo Leite – €12M ($13.7M) – 1. FC Union Berlin
  7. Franck Kessie – €12M ($13.7M) – Al-Ahli SFC
  8. Fabinho – €12M ($13.7M) – Al-Ittihad
  9. Leon Goretzka – €12M ($13.7M) – FC Bayern Munich
  10. Yves Bissouma – €10M ($11.4M) – Tottenham Hotspur
  11. Lorenzo Pellegrini – €8M ($9.1M) – AS Roma
  12. Oleksandr Zinchenko – €8M ($9.1M) – Arsenal
  13. Marcelo Brozovic – €8M ($9.1M) – Al-Nassr
  14. Dani Ceballos – €7M ($8M) – Real Madrid
  15. Dennis Cirkin – €6M ($6.8M) – Sunderland
  16. Krépin Diatta – €6M ($6.8M) – AS Monaco
  17. Musa Barrow – €6M ($6.8M) – Al-Taawoun
  18. Ryotaro Ito – €6M ($6.8M) – Sint-Truidense V.V.
  19. Adama Traore – €6M ($6.8M) – Fulham
  20. Darlin Yongwa – €5M ($5.7M) – FC Lorient
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Dusan Vlahovic reportedly rejects Juventus’ €6M contract renewal offer, edging closer to Barcelona or Bayern move

Dusan Vlahovic reportedly rejects Juventus’ €6M contract renewal offer, edging closer to Barcelona or Bayern move

Despite missing much of the recent season due to injury, Dusan Vlahovic appeared close to renewing his contract with Juventus. However, he has reportedly turned down a €6 million-per-season contract extension, nearing a free-agent move to Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

Dusan Vlahovic reportedly nears Chelsea move after Xabi Alonso’s request amid Joao Pedro links with Barcelona

Dusan Vlahovic reportedly nears Chelsea move after Xabi Alonso’s request amid Joao Pedro links with Barcelona

Despite numerous injuries, Juventus are pushing to secure the contract renewal of Dušan Vlahović. However, the Serbian striker is reportedly moving closer to Chelsea at the request of Xabi Alonso, amid links between João Pedro and FC Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva and Dusan Vlahovic reportedly dropped from Barcelona as free-agent reinforcements

Bernardo Silva and Dusan Vlahovic reportedly dropped from Barcelona as free-agent reinforcements

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Bernardo Silva and Dušan Vlahović have been offered to FC Barcelona as potential free-agent reinforcements. However, the Spanish side have reportedly rejected both players in order to focus on other priority transfer targets.

Dusan Vlahovic reportedly open to backup role at Barcelona as Juventus contract renewal talks stall

Dusan Vlahovic reportedly open to backup role at Barcelona as Juventus contract renewal talks stall

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Dušan Vlahović’s future has become a controversial topic, despite ongoing renewal talks with Juventus. After negotiations were reportedly paused, the Serbian striker is now said to be open to accepting a backup role at Barcelona.

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