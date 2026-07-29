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How to watch Canada U20 vs Honduras U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Fan holds Canadian flag
© Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesFan holds Canadian flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada U20 vs Honduras U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Canada U20 vs Honduras U20
WHAT CONCACAF U-20 Championship
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Sunday, July 26, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA, ViX and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Canada U20 can secure qualification with another win after a dominant start to the tournament, defeating Panama U20 3-0 in what was considered its toughest group-stage test. Honduras U20 enters under pressure after a 2-1 loss to Jamaica U20.

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The Central American team knows that another defeat could seriously hurt its knockout-stage hopes. With Canada looking to extend its momentum and Honduras fighting for survival, this is a matchup fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Canada U20 vs Honduras U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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