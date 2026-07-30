Carlo Ancelotti reveals why he rejected Italy FA interest to remain Brazil coach

Carlo Ancelotti emerged as a primary target to fill the managerial vacancy on the Italy national team dugout following yet another shakeup within the FIGC (Italian Football Federation). However, the former Real Madrid boss ultimately decided to remain at the helm of the Brazil national team, opening up about his decision to pass on coaching his home country.

Last week, Italy technical director Paolo Maldini confirmed during the search for a new head coach that Ancelotti manager was contacted alongside Pep Guardiola. “Guardiola? We can’t share any news; you have identified one of our targets, but we have also spoken with Ancelotti. It felt right to start with the best in the world, but we need to verify their overall availability,” Maldini said during a press conference with FIGC officials.

Ultimately, Andrea Pirlo emerged as a top candidate for the role, but controversial ties to a Russian betting company led FIGC president Giovanni Malago to walk away from negotiations, a dispute that prompted Maldini’s resignation. Claudio Ranieri was subsequently named technical director, with Roberto Mancini selected as the new head coach, leaving Ancelotti firmly rooted in Brazil.

Ancelotti’s reasons for turning down Italy

After a legendary playing career, Ancelotti got his coaching start as an assistant for the Azzurri under Arrigo Sacchi from 1992 to 1995, reaching the 1994 World Cup final. After conquering domestic titles across all of Europe’s top five leagues, the 67-year-old manager had the opportunity to come full circle by taking over as Italy‘s head coach.

Vinicius Junior #7 is consoled by Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

In an interview with ESPN’s Pedro Ivo Almeida, Ancelotti clarified his stance: “The truth is… why? Because it is not a contract issue, that’s not it. It is because I have a commitment to the CBF and to this country, because this country welcomed me so well during this first year. I want to continue here.“

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see also Carlo Ancelotti on Neymar’s Brazil retirement and final World Cup: ‘It was the right decision to call him up’

While acknowledging the FIGC’s formal approach, Ancelotti reaffirmed his unwavering belief in the Brazil project. “And I obviously thanked the Italian Federation, but I want to stay here because I believe it is right and fair to stay in a country that welcomed me so well, at an institution that gave me the opportunity to work,” he stated.

Ancelotti currently ranks as the highest-paid manager in international soccer, commanding an $11.3 million annual salary alongside perks such as private aviation access. The Italian federation reportedly prepared a comparable package, but neither a lucrative contract nor the pull of his homeland was enough to lure the former Real Madrid manager away from Brazil.

Ancelotti remains under contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) through June 2030 after extending his deal prior to the 2026 World Cup. The commitment ensures the Italian tactician will oversee the Selecao’s transition into the post-Neymar era, guiding the squad through CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, the 2028 Copa América, and ultimately the 2030 World Cup.

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