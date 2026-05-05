How to watch Recoleta FC vs Santos in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Recoleta FC vs Santos on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Recoleta FC vs Santos WHAT Copa Sudamericana WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Tuesday, May 5, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Pressure is already mounting for Santos as their Copa Sudamericana run has stumbled out of the gate, collecting just two points from their opening three matches despite the expectations. That slow start leaves Santos in urgent need of a result to keep their knockout-stage hopes within reach, turning this matchup into a must-win scenario.

Meanwhile, Recoleta FC enter with three points and a clear opportunity to strengthen their standing in the group, knowing a win would put them in a strong position moving forward. With both teams chasing a crucial result, this clash has all the ingredients of a high-stakes battle—make sure you don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Recoleta FC vs Santos and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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