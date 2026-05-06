Legend Thierry Henry places Lionel Messi’s Argentina ahead of France and Spain for 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup now less than 40 days away, debate over the tournament favorites is heating up. Thierry Henry has weighed in with a bold take, placing Lionel Messi‘s Argentina alongside France and Spain as the leading contenders for the competition set to be held in North America.

France, Spain and Argentina currently occupy the top three spots in the FIFA rankings in that order, reflecting the standing of three of the most formidable national teams heading into the tournament. While questions about Argentina’s aging roster might tempt some to relegate them to a tier below, Henry is not among those inclined to do so.

Speaking to Marca at a Samsung event in London, Henry was emphatic about giving Argentina the respect the defending champions deserve: “First, you have to show a lot of respect to Argentina, as they are the defending champions. They are still a solid team and they have Messi wearing the number 10.“

Henry and Messi shared a dressing room at FC Barcelona between 2007 and 2010, winning the historic Sextuple together in 2009 before Henry moved on to MLS. With the Argentine star set to turn 39 during the tournament, his former teammate still believes the Albiceleste have more than enough to remain a genuine threat on the world stage.

Thierry Henry of France walks past the World Cup trophy following the defeat in the 2006 World Cup final.

After paying tribute to his former teammate, Henry offered his assessment of the other two frontrunners. “Then there is us, France; we have a great national team and we have reached the last two finals. And then there is Spain. It amazes me that no matter which players they have, the team always plays the same way: that same attractive style, and it is very difficult to take the ball away from them,” he added.

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With Messi turning 39 during the tournament, Kylian Mbappe currently 27 and Lamine Yamal set to turn 19 in the middle of the competition, three distinct generations of world-class talent will be on display in North America. Henry also spoke about Yamal and highlighted France’s remarkable consistency, having reached four of the last seven World Cup finals, expressing quiet confidence ahead of the 2026 edition.

Henry and the other teams to watch

While Argentina, Spain and France stand out as the clear frontrunners, the expanded 48-team field with a Round of 32 adds a significant layer of unpredictability, giving a wider range of nations a realistic path to the final stages and making it harder than ever to discount the rest of the field.

When asked about other nations worth watching, Henry singled out Portugal and made a point of mentioning Cristiano Ronaldo: “I love Portugal’s midfield: João Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes… with Nuno Mendes and others at the back… and up front they have the monster (Ronaldo). I think that team has to be respected.“

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With Portugal arriving as reigning UEFA Nations League champions, Henry also cast his eye further across the field. “Additionally, there is England, the potential awakening of Brazil, Norway, Senegal, the new Germany. The truth is that in a World Cup, many things can happen, and it depends on injuries, the brackets, and so on,” he concluded, leaving the door open for several nations to spring a surprise in North America.