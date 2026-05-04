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Casemiro backs Neymar to accept reduced role if included by Carlo Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup Brazil squad

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Neymar Jr. (L) and Casemiro (R) of Brazil.
© Buda Mendes & Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr. (L) and Casemiro (R) of Brazil.

Casemiro has been a mainstay alongside Neymar for the Brazil national team over the last decade, and while the 2026 World Cup is expected to be the final bow for both stars, the former Barcelona man’s inclusion remains up in the air. Amid uncertainty over whether head coach Carlo Ancelotti will call upon the veteran forward, the Manchester United midfielder has backed Neymar to embrace a limited role during the tournament.

Currently 34 and playing out the final months of his Manchester United contract, Casemiro has once again become a vital piece for Ancelotti, just as he was during their time at Real Madrid. Neymar’s situation has been the polar opposite, as constant fitness setbacks have hampered his return to form following the ACL injury he suffered back in 2023.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Casemiro was asked if keeping Neymar on the bench would create friction: “Neymar was always a guy who wanted to have fun on the pitch. And I think if you talk to him, in my opinion, his desire to play in a World Cup—if you propose that, if Ancelotti proposes that (coming off the bench) to him—I think he will want to go to the national team because he wants(to play the World Cup). Then he gets there and proves it on the pitch and in training.

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The midfielder noted that this “bombshell” decision rests entirely with Ancelotti, whom he believes is the right manager to navigate the delicate situation. “But I think if you talk, I think there would have to be a conversation and you just sit down and talk: ‘Look, you won’t play as many games, but look at a specific match, you’re going to be crucial in those 20 minutes, 30 minutes. Or you’re going to play this game.’ I think it’s just a conversation.

(L-R) Casemiro of Brazil jokes with teammate Neymar Jr.

(L-R) Casemiro of Brazil jokes with teammate Neymar Jr.

The constant debate over Neymar’s World Cup status

Even before Carlo Ancelotti took the reins as Brazil‘s head coach, Neymar’s potential return had been a recurring debate among fans and the media. With the Italian now in the dugout and the Santos star still working his way back, the discussion has only intensified, with several teammates being asked for their input and Ancelotti himself giving a viral response during a recent carnival.

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Casemiro made his frustration with the ongoing speculation clear: “It’s annoying because everyone talks about it, everyone asks and everyone answers, but it’s very annoying. Especially for me. Honestly, I am a friend of Neymar’s. I’m a guy who has played with Neymar since we were 12. And so, it’s that thing: is Neymar going or not? And everyone is in suspense. I think it’s very clear. Neymar doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone.”

While expressing his admiration for his longtime teammate, the midfielder echoed Ancelotti’s stance that physical fitness remains the primary requirement for every player on the roster. “He’s the star of the team. He’s the man. But the question here—and it’s up to him as well—is being physically well,” he finished.

Neymar’s 2026 campaign to date

As Casemiro noted, Neymar’s inclusion in Ancelotti’s final squad list, set to be released on May 18th, depends on his fitness. While his start to 2026 was slowed by recovery from knee surgery, recent glimpses of his former self suggest a return to the Selecao is possible.

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Neymar has featured in 11 of the 27 games Santos has played so far this year, returning to action in mid-February and tallying four goals and three assists. Encouragingly, he completed the full 90 minutes in nine of those appearances, proving his durability is slowly trending upward.

Neymar of Santos controls the ball.

Neymar of Santos controls the ball.

Notably, he recently navigated a three-game stretch between April 11th and 19th, playing 90 minutes against Atletico Mineiro, Recoleta FC, and Fluminense in just nine days. Though he has been rested for two of the last three matches, Neymar is showing signs that he is regaining the fitness levels necessary to keep pace in a demanding tournament like the World Cup.

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