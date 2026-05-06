Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni at center of another reported Real Madrid confrontation

The atmosphere within the Real Madrid locker room has reached a boiling point as the 2025-26 season nears its conclusion, with the club staring down a trophyless campaign and less than a month of play remaining. Fresh reports of internal friction have surfaced, this time featuring midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni as the central figures in a heated training ground dispute.

According to a Wednesday report from Marca, Valverde and Tchouameni engaged in a volatile confrontation that nearly devolved into a physical altercation. The incident took place during a high-stakes training session at Valdebebas as the squad prepares for Sunday’s El Clasico against FC Barcelona.

The Spanish outlet noted that the spark between the Uruguayan and the Frenchman was a hard foul during a practice drill. What began as a verbal argument quickly escalated to shoving, and the tension reportedly followed both players into the locker room after the session was dismissed by the coaching staff.

This incident is just the latest in a series of cracks forming within the squad, following a reported clash between Alvaro Carreras and Antonio Rudiger just days ago. Carreras attempted to downplay that event on social media, claiming it was a “specific matter with no relevance that has already been solved” and insisting his relationship with the rest of the roster remains “really good.”

Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid warming up.

However, the dysfunction appears to extend beyond just the players. The Athletic recently revealed that Kylian Mbappe was involved in a separate altercation during training, where he allegedly hurled insults at an assistant coach serving as a referee during a scrimmage. This suggests a systemic breakdown in discipline that goes well beyond typical late-season fatigue.

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With the next El Clasico set for Sunday, May 10, Real Madrid find itself in a precarious position where anything less than a victory would see Barcelona clinch the La Liga title. While the 2026 World Cup looms on the horizon for many of these stars, the rising internal conflicts have raised serious questions about who will remain part of the project when the next campaign begins.

Jose Mourinho: The chosen one to unite the squad?

The Real Madrid roster is expected to undergo a massive overhaul this summer, driven largely by a perceived lack of leadership and an inability to manage the massive egos within the dressing room. The club’s traditional Spanish core has all but vanished; following the departures of Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandez, current captain Dani Carvajal is now expected to exit as his contract nears its expiration.

This exodus of veteran leadership has left a vacuum that current manager Alvaro Arbeloa has struggled to fill. Without a strong “Spanish core” to anchor the locker room, the combination of immense pressure and on-field failure has left the squad’s world-class stars without a common ground or a clear sense of direction.

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With the atmosphere turning toxic, a trend that began to surface late in the Xabi Alonso era and accelerated under Arbeloa, the board is reportedly searching for a transformative figure to restore order. This has positioned Jose Mourinho as the primary candidate for the job; the “Special One” is viewed as a leader of men who can prioritize personality management and psychological discipline to stabilize a roster currently at war with itself.