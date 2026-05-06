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Neymar keeps close eye as Santos’ possible punishment over Robinho Jr. incident emerges despite public apology

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Robinho Jr (L) and Neymar (R) of Santos.
© Alexandre Schneider & Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesRobinho Jr (L) and Neymar (R) of Santos.

All eyes remain fixed on Santos as the situation continues to unfold, with Neymar and Robinho Jr. at the center of a controversy that has drawn widespread attention. The club has found itself navigating a delicate moment, where internal discipline, public perception, and on-field ambitions all intersect. Neymar’s presence alone ensures that any incident carries added weight, especially with the Brazil national team picture still in the background ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The issue began during a heated training session at the Peixe’s facility, where emotions reportedly boiled over between the experienced forward and the emerging youngster. What happened quickly spilled beyond the pitch, prompting strong reactions from within the club and across the wider soccer community.

Santos’ manager, Cuca, addressed the situation firmly, saying, “What happened there (in training) is not cool… We can’t sweep it under the rug! Nobody is right in this story, and the one who loses is Santos!”

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In the immediate aftermath, Neymar moved quickly to contain the fallout by issuing a public apology. Speaking candidly, he admitted his reaction crossed a line, stating, “I ended up overreacting.” He later added more context, explaining, “Soon after it happened, we apologized; we talked in the dressing room and came to an understanding.”

Neymar Junior

Neymar Junior of Santos

Robinho Jr. also confirmed that the matter had been addressed, offering a calmer perspective. “It’s normal, everyone makes mistakes. I’m a human being like all of us; I could have made a mistake too,” he said, signaling that reconciliation had been reached on a personal level.

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The club investigation and what could follow

Despite the apology and apparent reconciliation, the club has continued its internal investigation into the altercation. Santos has gathered testimonies, footage, and accounts from those involved, highlighting how seriously it is treating the matter behind closed doors.

According to Diario Do Peixe, disciplinary measures are being considered, with the club’s leadership weighing its options carefully. While the exact outcome was initially unclear, it has since emerged that a financial sanction could be imposed, potentially affecting Neymar’s salary depending on the final decision.

While the public reconciliation offered relief, attention has now shifted to the club’s internal response. Santos is said to be considering disciplinary action that could see the 34-year-old veteran fined between 10% and 30% of his salary, depending on the outcome of the investigation. This potential measure highlights the seriousness with which the club is treating the matter.

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Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring with Robinho Junior.

Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring with Robinho Junior.

World Cup implications loom in the background

The timing of the incident adds another layer of significance, with the international calendar approaching. Neymar’s ambitions to represent the national team once again depend not only on his fitness and form but also on maintaining professionalism within the squad environment.

UOL claims that the Selecao’s staff is reportedly monitoring the situation closely, aware that harmony within the group is essential. This episode, while resolved on the surface, could still shape perceptions ahead of key selection decisions.

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