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When and where will be the 2026 Champions League Final between Arsenal and PSG?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Declan Rice of Arsenal and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Pau Barrena & Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesDeclan Rice of Arsenal and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League is heading toward its climax, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain set to meet in the final for the right to be crowned the kings of European football. With national teams already beginning their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, both clubs have their sights firmly set on the date and venue for the showdown.

The 2026 Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, with kickoff set for 12 p.m. ET. The clash between Arsenal and PSG will bring the curtain down on the 71st edition of European club football’s premier competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA has selected the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary as the venue for the final. The stadium, named in honor of legendary striker and former Real Madrid icon Ferenc Puskás, previously hosted the UEFA Europa League final in 2023, but this will be the first time the Champions League final has come to the Hungarian capital.

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The Puskás Aréna was officially inaugurated as Hungary’s national stadium on November 15, 2019, following the demolition of the original Ferenc Puskás Stadium in 2017. Regarded as one of the most architecturally striking venues in Europe, it will welcome approximately 67,000 fans for the defining night of the continental season.

A general view of thePuskas Arena.

A general view of the Puskas Arena during the UEFA Europa League final in 2023.

Will there be extra time and penalties in the 2026 Champions League final?

If the score remains level after the regulation 90 minutes, the match will proceed to extra time, played over two 15-minute periods. Should neither side be able to break the deadlock in that additional time, the Champions League trophy will be decided by a penalty shootout.

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Bayern Munich vs PSG LIVE updates: Dembele fires Luis Enrique’s side into a partial victory at Allianz Arena

PSG carry the weight of defending champions

PSG booked their place in the final after a thrilling two-legged semifinal against Bayern Munich, prevailing 5-4 in Paris in the first leg before a 1-1 draw in Germany to advance. Should Luis Enrique’s side lift the trophy in Budapest, they would become only the ninth club in history to win the Champions League in back-to-back seasons, the first since Real Madrid, who claimed the trophy in three consecutive editions between 2016 and 2018.

Arsenal chasing history

Arsenal secured their spot with a 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium against Atletico Madrid after a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano, advancing to the final for the first time since the 2005-06 season, when they fell 2-1 to FC Barcelona at the Stade de France in Paris. That remains the Gunners’ only Champions League final appearance, and the chance to finally lift the trophy they have never won is now within reach.

Victory over PSG would add even more layers to the occasion. Arsenal would become the 25th club to lift the Champions League, and the 10th to do so while going through the entire competition unbeaten, a feat they are also on the verge of achieving in the Premier League this season.

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