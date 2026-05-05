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Neymar’s potential Argentina move hyped by ex-Boca star, executive Serna: ‘He’s been offered’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Santos star Neymar.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesSantos star Neymar.

Neymar is currently at the center of several talking points in the soccer world. His potential return to the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well as his conflicts at Santos with fans and teammates, are among them. Now, speculation about a possible move to Argentina to play for Boca Juniors has emerged—something Mauricio Serna addressed.

Within the Boca world, anything is possible. In fact, when I was working at the club, some agents used to call me to offer Neymar,” Serna said in a recent interview with Radio Splendid. “We never moved forward. I don’t know if it was real or not, but he’s been offered.”

Serna was a Boca Juniors star as a player in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Years later, when club legend Juan Roman Riquelme became president, he brought him in to join the sporting council, a role the former Colombian player held from 2022 to 2025.

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It was during those years that Neymar was first offered to Boca, a period that coincided with the Brazilian forward’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain, his struggles with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, and ultimately his return to Santos at the beginning of last year.

Former Boca executive Mauricio Serna.

Former Boca executive Mauricio Serna.

Serna imagines Neymar at Boca Juniors

In the same interview, Mauricio Serna allowed himself to imagine a scenario in which Neymar actually becomes a Boca player. “Anything can happen. Boca are capable of anything. Who wouldn’t want to see Neymar wearing the shirt of the club they love? It would be beautiful—I’d have to move back to Buenos Aires so I wouldn’t miss a single match,” the Colombian said.

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Serna then analyzed Neymar’s current situation, acknowledging that while he is no longer the same player he was at Barcelona and PSG, he remains an important figure: “Even if it’s been difficult for him to regain rhythm and form, he’s one of those players who still brings a smile to soccer fans.”

Neymar’s current struggles

Rumors about a possible move to Argentina have several roots. The first spark came from Neymar’s visit to Buenos Aires last week, when he played with Santos against San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana. He received a warm welcome from opposing fans—something that contrasts with his recent experiences in Brazil—and also visited Boca’s training facility, where he met with former PSG teammate Ander Herrera.

Those speculations have grown amid ongoing tensions at Santos that cast doubt over his future at the club. Disagreements with fans unhappy with the team’s performances have been compounded by a reported dispute with teammate Robinho Jr. following an alleged incident in training. All of this comes as Neymar looks to regain top form in hopes of convincing Carlo Ancelotti to include him in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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