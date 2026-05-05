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Neymar’s situation at Santos escalates as Robinho Jr. reportedly discuss contract termination over ‘lack of security’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Neymar Junior of Santos.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos.

Neymar‘s recent friction with Robinho Jr. dominated headlines over the weekend following a physical confrontation between the two Santos teammates during a training session. The conflict has now escalated to a critical level, as Robinho Jr. is reportedly discussing a contract termination, citing a “lack of security” within the Brazilian club.

Players who missed the recent match against Palmeiras were called in for a Sunday training session, including both Neymar and Robinho Jr. However, Globo Esporte reported an altercation between the two, with allegations surfacing that Neymar slapped the 18-year-old during the session.

While some reports suggest Neymar offered an apology to Robinho Jr., the situation has continued to spiral. The youngster, son of former Brazil international Robinho, has officially notified the club regarding the alleged assault he suffered at the hands of the veteran superstar during Sunday’s practice.

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Santos released an official statement confirming that the matter has been elevated to the club’s legal department: “Santos FC informs that, by order of the presidency, an internal inquiry process was initiated immediately following the events to analyze the episode involving athletes Neymar Jr. and Robson de Souza Jr. (Robinho) during training this past Sunday (05/03), at the CT Rei Pelé.

Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring with Robinho Junior.

Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring with Robinho Junior.

A conflict that could trigger a contract termination

Reports from Globo Esporte indicate that Neymar attempted to de-escalate the situation by not only apologizing to Robinho Jr. directly but also reaching out to the youngster’s family. Those gestures, however, did not prevent the 18-year-old’s legal team from taking formal action.

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According to ESPN Brasil, the attorney representing Robinho’s family has notified Santos of three specific accusations against Neymar, involving verbal insults and physical offenses. Consequently, the legal team has demanded a meeting to discuss a contract termination, citing a “lack of minimum security conditions” for the player at the club.

The eventual consequences for either Neymar or Robinho Jr. remain to be seen as the investigation unfolds. However, reports from R7 Esportes suggest the relationship between the squad and the youngster has soured; his decision to take the matter to the legal department, combined with a perception that he has benefited from his father’s ties to the club, has reportedly damaged his standing in the locker room.

In the meantime, there has been radio silence from both Neymar and his PR team regarding the public fallout. Santos is scheduled to play in Paraguay on Tuesday, May 5th, for the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana, a trip for which both Neymar and Robinho Jr. were originally included in the traveling squad.

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