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Lionel Messi’s character hailed by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente: ‘That’s how greats are’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Messi was hailed by De la Fuente for his character
© Calvin Hernandez - Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesMessi was hailed by De la Fuente for his character

The number of virtues Lionel Messi has on the field is countless. His talent can only be compared with that of a few players in the history of the sport, but he also has a distinctive character. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente hailed the Argentine with some kind words.

De la Fuente said: “You don’t have to try to convince someone you are a good person. Be one. Sacrificing yourself for the person next to you is being a good person in football. That’s how greats are. Messi is a great player and a great person. Those who are that way can give you more than someone else who may have more qualities but isn’t like that.”

This statement was part of many interesting quotes from De la Fuente, who spoke with the media in a press conference where he introduced his new book entitled “La vida se entrena cada día” (life is trained every day), in which he details the journey of his sporting life to the present time.

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De la Fuente on Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams

While the idea behind this event was to present his book, there was obviously much curiosity about how the Spain manager sees topics like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Yamal should recover from a muscle injury (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Yamal should recover from a muscle injury (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The main thing to avoid for the manager are injuries, which raise some doubt about the participation of these players, who have dealt with issues and are clearly important pieces when they are at their best.

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Lamine Yamal earns Thierry Henry’s praise ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘Who does that?’

De la Fuente said: Yamal and Williams are very important players to us, but the rest are too. I hope and I’m sure they’ll be recovered. I’m convinced they are all going to be healthy.”

De la Fuente on Dani Carvajal

Last week was unfortunate for the manager, with another player getting injured. Dani Carvajal sustained a fracture of the distal phalanx of the fifth toe on his right foot, as Real Madrid detailed, but he may not be out for too long.

De la Fuente said: “Carvajal is an important figure in our dressing room. I spoke to him. What he has is not severe, but he needs time. He knows the decision I make comes from normality. We would all celebrate if he were at his level. Myself first.”

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