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Cristiano Ronaldo marks negative career milestone despite possible Al-Nassr double title as CR7 breaks personal longest winless streak against single club

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts

There are nights when even the most dominant careers take an unexpected turn, and this latest chapter involving Cristiano Ronaldo has added a surprising twist. The Portuguese icon continues to lead Al-Nassr through a tense title race, yet beneath the surface, a rare and uncomfortable milestone has quietly emerged.

For much of the campaign, Al-Nassr appeared to have everything under control. A long winning run of 20 matches and a commanding lead had positioned it as the clear favorite for the Saudi Pro League title, with consistency becoming its defining trait. That sense of stability was shaken by a 3-1 defeat to Al-Qadsiah, a result that shifted the momentum of the race. 

The loss not only ended an impressive streak but also allowed rivals to close the gap, turning what once felt secure into a genuine battle. Ronaldo came close to changing the narrative during the match, striking the crossbar with a curling effort. Instead, the night belonged to the hosts, who capitalized on defensive lapses to secure a decisive victory.

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The consequences of that result have reshaped the title picture. Al-Nassr’s lead has narrowed, with Al-Hilal now firmly back in contention, holding both momentum and a crucial game in hand. A potential title-deciding clash between the two sides looms large, with May 12 circled as a defining moment.

If current results hold, the gap could shrink to just a couple of points, turning that encounter into a high-stakes showdown. Beyond the league, Al-Nassr also has another opportunity for silverware on the horizon. An upcoming AFC Champions League 2 final offers a second route to success, but balancing both competitions only adds to the intensity of the run-in.

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Ronaldo’s unexpected statistical setback

The defeat carried an additional layer of significance for Cristiano Ronaldo. It has confirmed an unusual statistic in Ronaldo’s career, one that stands out given his extraordinary record across decades.

The 41-year-old is now winless in four matches against Al-Qadsiah, making it the longest winless streak he has ever had against a single club in his senior career. In a journey filled with victories against the world’s biggest teams, this particular matchup has become a rare exception.

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What makes the statistic notable is not just the number itself, but the consistency of the results. Across multiple meetings, Al-Nassr have been unable to secure a win, with Al-Qadsiah repeatedly finding ways to frustrate one of the world’s most decorated players.

The numbers underline just how unusual this situation is. Across hundreds of opponents, very few have managed to consistently deny the Portuguese superstar’s success, making this streak a genuine anomaly in his career.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts

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Ronaldo’s other winless streaks

Ronaldo’s other notable winless streaks against individual clubs are shorter than the current 4 consecutive losses to Al Qadsiah. Most other difficult opponents involve 1-2 matches, often from his early Sporting Lisbon days or cup ties:

  • Young Boys (Switzerland): 0 wins in 2 matches (both 2-1 losses with Juventus in the 2018-19 Champions League). Ronaldo contributed goals/assists but still lost both.
  • Leiria (Portugal): 0 wins in 2 matches (1 draw, 1 loss) during his Sporting Lisbon days in 2002-03.
  • Partizan (Serbia): 0 wins in 2 matches (1 draw, 1 loss) in 2002-03 UEFA Cup with Sporting.
  • Gil Vicente (Portugal): 0 wins in 2 matches (both losses, combined 4-0) with Sporting in 2002–03.
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