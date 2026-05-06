Harry Kane matches Messi’s single-season Champions League goal mark, but Cristiano Ronaldo still holds record

On Wednesday, Bayern Munich drew 1-1 against Paris Saint-Germain and were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League semifinals after a 5-4 defeat in the first leg. Harry Kane scored Bayern’s goal, allowing him to match a mark set by Lionel Messi, though he still falls short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record.

His goal against PSG was Kane’s 14th in this edition of the Champions League. It marks his best-ever performance in the competition and places him among a select group of players to reach that total in a single season.

The England star now shares a spot on the all-time list with Lionel Messi and Jose Altafini. The Argentine star also scored 14 goals in the 2011-12 Champions League with Barcelona, while the Italian-Brazilian did so with AC Milan in 1962-63.

However, they all remain behind Cristiano Ronaldo. With Real Madrid, he surpassed that total in three different editions of the tournament. His best performance came in 2013-14, when he led Los Blancos to the title with 17 goals. Two years later, he repeated the feat with 16 goals, and in 2017-18 he once again won the title after scoring 15 goals.

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That same total has also been reached by the other two players in the top five. Karim Benzema won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2021-22 after scoring 15 goals, while Robert Lewandowski hit that mark in 2019-20 with Bayern Munich.

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Players with the most goals in a single Champions League season:

1- Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid – 17 goals (2013-14)

2- Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid – 16 goals (2015-16)

3- Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid – 15 goals (2017-18)

3- Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich – 15 (2019-20)

3- Karim Benzema – Real Madrid – 15 (2021-22)

6- Jose Altafini – AC Milan – 14 (1962-63)

6- Lionel Messi – Barcelona – 14 (2011-12)

6- Harry Kane – Bayern Munich – 14 (2025-26)

Bayern Munich make history

Despite their Champions League elimination, Harry Kane’s goal helped Bayern Munich strengthen their place in another historic ranking. The attacking trio of Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz ranks among the most prolific in soccer history.

With 102 combined goals, Bayern’s stars sit fifth among the highest-scoring attacking trios of all time. On Wednesday, they matched Barcelona’s 2011-12 trio, when Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Xavi Hernandez scored the same number.

Only two attacking trios rank above them. One is the legendary Barcelona trio of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, which holds the top spot with 131 goals in 2015-16, second place with 122 in 2014-15, and fourth place with 110 in 2016-17. Third place belongs to Real Madrid’s 2011-12 trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Karim Benzema, who combined for 118 goals.

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