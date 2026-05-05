How to watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors WHAT Copa Libertadores WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, May 5, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Matchday 4 brings major stakes in Group D, where the standings have tightened into one of the most competitive battles in the tournament. Barcelona SC enter this clash in a desperate position, still searching for their first win after three matches and knowing that anything less than a victory could effectively end their chances of moving on.

On the other side, Boca Juniors arrive with something to prove after their early surge—two straight wins to open the group—was halted by a loss to Cruzeiro, a result that reshaped the group dynamic. With both teams feeling the pressure for very different reasons, this matchup has all the ingredients of a high-stakes showdown.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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