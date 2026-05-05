How to watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors
|WHAT
|Copa Libertadores
|WHEN
|8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, May 5, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Matchday 4 brings major stakes in Group D, where the standings have tightened into one of the most competitive battles in the tournament. Barcelona SC enter this clash in a desperate position, still searching for their first win after three matches and knowing that anything less than a victory could effectively end their chances of moving on.
On the other side, Boca Juniors arrive with something to prove after their early surge—two straight wins to open the group—was halted by a loss to Cruzeiro, a result that reshaped the group dynamic. With both teams feeling the pressure for very different reasons, this matchup has all the ingredients of a high-stakes showdown.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.