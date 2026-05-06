‘I crossed the line,’ admits Neymar following incident with Santos teammate Robinho Jr

Neymar was at the center of attention following his altercation with Robinho Jr during a Santos training session, in which the 34-year-old star struck and insulted his teammate, prompting an internal club investigation. A few days later, the situation has cooled down, and now those involved have shared their explanations.

“It was a misunderstanding, a reaction, and I crossed the line,” Neymar admitted during an interview with ESPN on Tuesday. “He’s a kid I care about a lot, very deeply. I apologized right away, we talked in the locker room and understood each other… This had to be resolved internally, not the way it happened.”

These remarks came after Santos’ 1-1 draw against Recoleta FC in Paraguay on Matchday 4 of the Copa Sudamericana group stage. Neymar scored his team’s only goal, as they remain bottom of Group D, though still with a chance to advance with two matches remaining.

“These things happen in football,” Neymar said about his clash with Robinho Jr. “Anyone who plays football knows it happens. Fights, arguments of all kinds. That’s football. I’ve argued with friends before. I’ve had fights in the locker room many times, and everything stays there.”

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Reconciliation between Neymar and Robinho Jr appears complete

According to reports, the conflict between the Santos players occurred on May 3 during a training session, when Neymar felt that Robinho Jr was mocking him after dribbling past him. The former Barcelona star reacted with a punch, a kick, and several insults.

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see also Neymar keeps close eye as Santos’ possible punishment over Robinho Jr. incident emerges despite public apology

However, after acknowledging his mistake and apologizing, the situation appears to have been resolved between the two, to the point that they celebrated together in Paraguay. When Neymar scored Santos’ opener in Tuesday’s match against Recoleta FC, he embraced Robinho Jr, showing that their relationship has been repaired.

What did Robinho Jr say about his conflict with Neymar?

After the Copa Sudamericana match, Neymar was not the only one to address the incident that took place days earlier during Santos training. “He was man enough to admit his mistake, and I was man enough to sit down and talk. The apology is accepted,” Robinho Jr said.

However, the young forward also made clear how painful the episode was for him. “I was hurt because he’s been my idol since I was a kid. The first gift he gave me was a jersey when I was eight, and I cried a lot,” Robinho Jr said.

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